Her State of the Union performance inspired a world of memes — and now, the speaker of the House is offering fans something to commemorate the event. Nancy Pelosi is selling "Patron Saint of Shade" merchandise online, in the form of t-shirts and tote bags. Via her online store, diehard Pelosi supporters can now forever remember that famous moment when she applauded POTUS during his annual address.

For now, there are two products available for purchase on Pelosi's site: a "Patron Saint of Shade" tote bag for $25, and a "Patron Saint of Shade" t-shirt for $22. Neither of the items are sold out yet.

Though it seems that Pelosi is now buying into the widely-believed perception that she was throwing shade at Trump when she clapped, she didn't admit that at first. Following the SOTU, Pelosi told reporters that her clapping "wasn't sarcastic," according to Fox News. She added, “I wanted him to know that was a very welcome message."

However, Pelosi's daughter, political strategist Christine Pelosi, immediately set the record straight. On Feb. 6, she tweeted, “Oh yes that clap took me back to the teen years. She knows. And she knows that you know. And frankly she’s disappointed that you thought this would work. But here’s a clap. #youtriedit"

