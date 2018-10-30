Back in June, fans prematurely dreading next year's Game of Thrones finale were relieved to learn that plans for a GoT prequel series were already in the works over at HBO. Even better? Naomi Watts is starring in the Game of Thrones prequel, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, published Tuesday, Oct. 30. At this point, it looks like most of the details regarding Watts' role haven't been released yet. That said, per THR's report, it sounds like the series' future audiences can expect quite a bit of mystery from Watts' prequel character, whoever she is.

