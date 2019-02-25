The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has honored Katherine Johnson during Black History Month by renaming a building in her honor. Johnson, whose contributions were critical to a number of NASA projects, is one of the real-life female African American mathematicians the highly-acclaimed 2016 film Hidden Figures was based on. To preserve Johnson's legacy, NASA has renamed an Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) facility in West Virginia — the mathematician's home state — as the Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation Facility.

"I am thrilled we are honoring Katherine Johnson in this way as she is a true American icon who overcame incredible obstacles and inspired so many," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement released Friday. "It's a fitting tribute to name the facility that carries on her legacy of mission-critical computations in her honor."

NASA IV&V Program Director Gregory Blaney said the redesignation was a way for the aeronautics agency to "recognize Katherine's career and contributions not just during Black History Month, but every day, every year."

The newly-redesignated Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation Facility in Fairmont, West Virginia, serves as NASA IV&V Program's primary facility. As it did during Johnson's time at the agency, the IV&V Program provide a key safety contribution to NASA missions by ensuring mission software performs as designed.

West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito hailed the building's redesignation in Johnson's honor on Twitter, noting Johnson was "#HiddenNoMore. "So happy and proud to see Katherine Johnson's legacy cemented at @NASAIVV, and even more so during #BlackHistoryMonth."

According to NASA, an act of Congress calling for the building's redesignation was signed into law by President Donald Trump in December. The agency said its IV&V Program plans to hold a rededication ceremony soon.

More to come...