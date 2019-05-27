Navy Pilots' UFO Sightings On The East Coast Will Leave You With So Many Questions

When you see something in the sky without immediate knowing what it is, chances are that it's still not a true extraterrestrial UFO. Recently, though, some people who know a thing or two about flying objects have seen some fairly strange stuff, and it's prompting a rethinking of the whole UFO concept. Navy pilots' UFO sightings on the East Coast have forced the Navy to issue new guidelines on how to address the sightings — but according to The New York Times, they still don't want you to think that aliens are behind the sightings.

“We have helicopters that can hover,” Lt. Ryan Graves, who had told The New York Times, talking about one of the sightings. “We have aircraft that can fly at 30,000 feet and right at the surface.”

What he had seen, though, was an object that could “combine all that in one vehicle of some type with no jet engine, no exhaust plume" — and he didn't know of any Navy contraption that could do that.

Back in April, The Washington Post reported that the Navy had initially been ignoring these UFO reports, which angered the pilots who made them. In the end, though, the pilots' complaints prompted the Navy to “investigate each and every report," as Navy spokesperson Joseph Gradisher told The Post.

"As part of this effort, the Navy is updating and formalizing the process by which reports of any such suspected incursions can be made to the cognizant authorities," the Navy told Politico in regards to the new reporting guidelines. "A new message to the fleet that will detail the steps for reporting is in draft."

More to come ...