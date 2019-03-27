Even though the news still predicts snow forecasts, the majority of us have left winter behind. It's all about summer dresses, Popsicle colors, and open-toe shoes from here on out. And Opening Ceremony x Birkenstock's latest collab is going to infuse your wardrobe with a bright pop of color perfect for the upcoming season.

The line is based on Birkenstock’s two-buckle Zurich slide. Traditionally, the slide is suede or leather and comes in a range of muted colors. Think navy blue, deep olive green, or dark brown. For the collection, Opening Ceremony completely reinvented the design, and has infused the Zurich with loud pops of fluorescent color that will add a kick to any outfit.

Specifically, the slide comes in three neon colors: green, yellow, and red. Opening Ceremony ditched the suede and leather uppers, and instead opted for patent leather. The buckles are a stark white, creating a contrast against the electric hue of the shoe. The foot bed is still the classic Birkenstock cork bottom, which is contoured and lined in leather.

The sandals will be exclusively sold at Opening Ceremony, and they clock in at $165. That's not a bad price tag, considering the original Zurich costs $135.

This is Opening Ceremony's third collaboration with the iconic shoe brand. The first collection debuted in April 2 in 2018, and was unveiled at Opening Ceremony's Spring 2018 show at Disneyland.

The label took the Arizona and Boston shoe and re-imagined it with a healthy dose of glitter. The Arizona is the famous two-strap Birkenstock sandal, while the Boston is the slip-on clog you probably owned back in high school. The two shoes were covered in either silver or fuchsia sparkles, letting you choose how you wanted to shimmer. The two-strap Arizona sandals cost $145, and the glitter-bombed clogs were $155.

Fast-forward a few months later, and on Dec. 7 Opening Ceremony dropped its second collab with Birkenstock. This one left the '90s-like shimmer behind, and opted for something a little more exotic. The second line once again used the Arizona sandals and Boston clogs, but re-imagined them with animal prints.

The Boston clogs came with hair-on-hide uppers that were covered in leopard print, giving the preppy shoes a safari-like twist. The Arizona sandals came in two different styles. There was an all white leather sandal with a contrasting black foot bed, or a hair-on-hide pick, but in the form of zebra print. This collab was a little more high-end thanks to the luxurious materials. The Arizona leather sandal was $225, the Arizona zebra print sandal was $275, and the Boston clog was $295.

The great thing about the Opening Ceremony collaborations is that each limited-edition line is wildly different from the last. This time around, in order to capture the playful vibe of summer, the label used shiny patent leather and neon hues.

You can pair the shoes with floaty summer dresses, stylish minis, or your favorite pair of mom jeans, making them as versatile as they are fun. They will work with everything. Bring it on, warm weather.

