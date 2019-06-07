Ever had an app idea that you think could make a real difference, but never had the opportunity to pursue it? Well, now's your chance. As part of a new competition entitled Incredible Girls of the Future, Net-a-Porter needs world-changing fashion app ideas from young women across the globe.

In 2018, the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group (YNAP) led research into young women's opinions on technology careers. What they found was a little surprising. In a survey of 1,000 young people aged 11 to 16, the conglomerate found that half of girls believe that a job in tech is "unexciting". In fact, the most common industries young people associated technology with were engineering, architecture, and gaming. Despite relying on tech, sectors like fashion, beauty, and travel fell to the bottom of the list.

To showcase just how important tech is to the fashion industry, YNAP are encouraging young women between the ages of 16 and 25 to submit an idea for an app that can "positively impact the world." The idea can be environmental and aim to help the planet, social in its ability to change people's lives, or anything else that falls under the world-changing category.

The winner will receive up to £1,000 to spend on Net-a-Porter, style advice from one of the company's personal shoppers, an online and print feature in Porter magazine, and personalised mentorship from YNAP executives. In other words, your dream app could soon become a reality.

Although the plan for your app can be sent in any digitally compatible format (ranging from a simple document to a more creative video), there are a few basic rules you'll have to stick to. Each entry must include the following:

A concept explaining the problem that your app will try to solve, the solution it will focus on, the inspiration behind your idea, and why you personally chose to enter the competition.

A SWOT analysis detailing the strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats of your app.

A marketing and promotional strategy that clearly describes branding and launch ideas and shows how you would connect with and grow your audience.

Entries must be emailed to incrediblegirls@ynap.com by July 1 with the file size of your plan being a maximum of 5MB. You must also include your name, permanent address, contact number, date of birth, and occupation if you have one. (Entrants must not have turned 25 before Jan. 1, 2019.) Full terms and conditions can be found here.

As well as the main prize, two runner-ups will be selected by an impressive panel of experts. An additional prize of a Net-a-Porter goodie bag worth up to £500 will be awarded to those two ideas. The judging panel comprises the likes of founder and CEO of YNAP, Federico Marchetti; Women for Women International's executive director, Brita Fernandez Schmidt; founder of Man Repeller, Leandra Cohen; and M Missoni's creative director, Margherita Missoni.

“There aren’t enough women in tech," said Marchetti in a statement. "We strongly believe that fashion can provide an effective lens to tackle this issue and change young people’s perceptions, helping to introduce more female talent to digital careers and fulfil their creative potential.

“That’s why Yoox Net-A-Porter Group is inviting the future generation of female entrepreneurs to pitch their best ‘fashtech’ innovations. They are the ones who will drive a more inclusive and sustainable luxury industry.”

Time to get creative.