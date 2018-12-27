For fans of Black Mirror, the need for new content is reaching a high. The last season, its fourth one, premiered on Netflix about a year ago and there have been rumors that another season was coming, or at least something was. Well, that something turned out to be a new standalone movie, and it's coming really soon. The first Netflix's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch trailer revealed it's premiering on Dec. 28, and teased what fans can expect from the newest chapter in the sci-fi series.

On Dec. 27, the day before its premiere date, the trailer for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was released on YouTube. The trailer runs less than a minute and a half, but it's still full of the typical Black Mirror mysteries and thrills. Bandersnatch takes place in the 1984, and follows a new, young video game programmer who is tasked with adapting a fantasy novel into one a game. However, when the line reality and fantasy begins to blur and the two crossover, his life becomes chaotic and he is faced with a "mind-mangling challenge," according to the video description.

What makes Black Mirror: Bandersnatch different than other Black Mirror releases, other than its bonkers plot, is the fact that this release is a standalone. This isn't part of a larger season, and is the series' first ever movie, as reported by The Daily Beast.

What's also even more novel about the project is the rumor that it'll be a choose-your-own-adventure film. There have been reports by Bloomberg that Netflix has been developing this type of episode for Black Mirror, it just hasn't been confirmed by the streaming site yet for this particular film. Netflix already has interactive episodes on the site on certain children's programming like Puss In Book.

