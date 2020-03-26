There's a new family comedy in town, but far from another sitcom. Netflix's #blackAF trailer dropped on Thursday, March 26, starring Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones, and it's definitely not what you'd expect to see from Barris, the creator of black-ish, grown-ish, an mixed-ish, who is also acting as showrunner. Think less wholesome family content, and more reality show satire.

The former Parks and Recreation star and Barris play married couple Joya and Kenya, respectively, with Barris playing a fictionalized version of himself. According to the official series description obtained to Bustle, #blackAF is based on the creator's own "irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest" parenting technique. But though it might be based on Barris' own life, Kenya isn't the man driving the show.

#blackAF is told with help from Kenya and Joya's daughter (Uncle Buck's Iman Benson), who is making a documentary about her family. The trailer is done in classic reality show style, with individual confessionals, unexpected behind the scenes moments and family spats galore.

Based on the trailer, there will be several famous guest stars, including director and Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay, Insecure's Issa Rae, The Chi's Lena Waithe, Ride Along 2's Tim Story, and Girls Trip's Will Packer.

YouTube

#blackAF almost seems like more of a riff off of Real Housewives than a family sitcom. Joya and Kenya are extremely wealthy, so much so the trailer shows Joya preparing swag bags for kids at one of their parties that include Samsung watches and AirBuds. Or, as Joya calls them, "Just little knick-knacks." Similar to black-ish, Joya, the family matriarch, is also half white, so expect her character arc to be about much more than flaunting her wealth.

Between her drama, Kenya's career, and their six children, #blackAF is looking to tackle anything and everything, with a whole lot of chaos and a ton of laughs when it premieres on Netflix April 17.