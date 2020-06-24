It probably seems like everyone has been more productive than you in quarantine. And while that's definitely not the case, Netflix is shining a light on those who have managed to get creative, like Kristen Stewart. Netflix's Homemade trailer teases a new series of short films created at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, including one helmed by none other than the Twilight alum herself.

Jackie director Pablo Larraín spearheaded Homemade, asking 16 filmmakers around the world to pick up a camera while in self-isolation and give it their best shot — without any crew or budget. The project attracted everyone from A-list actors Stewart and Maggie Gyllenhaal, to prestigious directors like Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham), Nadine Labaki (Capernaum), and Sebastián Lelio (A Fantastic Woman), promising both humorous and moving stories of life in quarantine.

While no details on specific films have been released thus far, the new trailer does reveal a wide variety of genres, including a stop-motion film with Pope Francis inviting Queen Elizabeth to tour the Vatican, and one that depicts the agonizing stress of using Zoom. And if those dreary shots of Stewart looking into the camera are any indication, she stars in her own film as well. Of course, many of the artists' children appear on camera, with some of them likely helping out behind-the-scenes as well (hey, you have to use what you already have).

"Homemade is a celebration of the craftsmanship of filmmaking and the enduring power of creativity in the face of a global pandemic," Netflix said in a press release. "Filmed using only equipment found at home, the stories range from intimate diaries of the filmmakers' day-to-day life to short tales of fiction across multiple genres, offering a magnifying glass over how the lockdown impacted different countries and lives around the world."

Stewart's currently untitled film marks her second foray in the world of filmmaking, after helming the short film Come Swim in 2017. Although she's interested in sitting in the director's chair more often, the project has to come naturally, as she told The Guardian when her directorial debut premiered at Cannes Film Festival. "People keep asking, ‘So what’s next for you? Do you want to develop projects?’," she said. "I feel they have to just come to you. I don’t want to do an impression of a filmmaker. I don’t want to do it for the sake of it.”

Homemade will start streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, June 30, if you need some inspiration on how to stay creative in lockdown this summer.