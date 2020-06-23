As many networks and platforms are proving, you don't need to leave your house amid a global pandemic to commemorate Pride Month, and Netflix is giving viewers another avenue to celebrate. Laverne Cox, Normani, and more will headline Netflix's Pride event, which will celebrate everything LGBTQ — just virtually. According to a press release obtained by Bustle, Netflix Pride will comprise of "digitally programmed moments of reflection" meant to celebrate queer artists and performers, and motivate viewers to take further action for the LGBTQ community.

The stacked lineup comprises of everyone from Netflix talent — Tituss Burguss, Hannah Gadsby, and Ryan O'Connell are all set to appear— to your favorite drag queens, like Peppermint, Sasha Velour, and Trixie Mattel. Of course, no Netflix Pride celebration would be complete without appearances from the Fab Five, and certified gay icons like Dolly Parton and Goldie Hawn. And closing things out will be a performance from the legendary Chaka Khan.

Alongside celebrating Pride, the event will also help raise awareness for LGBTQ nonprofit organizations that have been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including OutRight, The Trans Justice Funding Project, and The Marsha P. Johnson Institute.

"LGBTQ+ communities across the country are reflecting on the meaning of Pride this year," Netflix said in a statement. "Against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement, they are mobilizing in solidarity with the Black community to continue the fight for racial and social justice. Netflix is eager to recognize the unique challenges of these LGBTQ+ non-profits while also amplifying the resiliency and strength inherent in the community."

Netflix has always been a huge proponent of the LGBTQ community, housing a huge variety of gay, lesbian, and transgender-focused movies, TV series, and documentaries, and creating The Most, a distinct social media platform that highlights LGBTQ content and characters across the streaming service. So it's only natural that Netflix showcases their rich repertoire of LGBTQ talent during this important time.

Netflix Pride will stream live across Netflix's YouTube channel, The Most's IGTV, and Tik Tok on Tuesday, June 30, starting at 7PM EST, making it available to those with or without a Netflix account. Consider Pride covered.