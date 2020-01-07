Pay attention, class; it's time for sex ed, once again. A new Sex Education Season 2 trailer has arrived, and by the looks of it, Otis' love life is about to get much more complicated. The new season of Netflix's raunchy, yet relatable, hit show will bring a lot of changes — and a huge chlamydia outbreak — to Moordale Secondary School, specifically for Otis (Asa Butterfield).

During Season 1, Otis sets up a sex clinic with his friend (and huge crush) Maeve to generously help students with every question they have about sex, but that budding friendship might be torn to pieces. The new trailer shows Otis as he attempts to control his newly found sexual urges in order to progress with his new relationship with Ola, while still trying to run the clinic with Maeve — and navigate his lingering feelings about her. As if teenage romance wasn't complicated enough.

Otis' life is getting very tangled at home as well, as it seems that his sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson), who already talks with him very openly at home, may be teaching sex ed at his school now too. He also must grapple with the fact that Jean in a new relationship of her own — and she's not afraid to show her love interest off. That mental image needs to be erased, stat.

Elsewhere at Moordale Secondary, a new transfer student arrives from France, and everyone falls for him just by looking at him (literally). He ends up taking an interest in Otis' best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), but Eric's former flame Adam (Connor Swindells), who got sent to military school in the Season 1 finale, might throw a spanner in the works.

And according to Swindells, he thinks things will get much worse for fan-favorite couple Eric and Adam before deciding if they actually will be together. "I think with Adam for season two it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better," he told Metro in January 2019. "He’s now gone to an institution he’s not going to gel well with whatsoever. I think there’s going to be a rebellion and so forth. I think it’s going to be a tough time for him in every way imaginable."

Sex Education Season 2 hits Netflix on January 17, but in the meantime, you can stress constantly about whether Otis and Eric are meant to be with the loves of their lives.