Netflix's 'Spinning Out' Cast Includes January Jones & Jonathan Van Ness

New year, new cutting-edge Netflix drama to watch over the holiday break. On Jan.1, the Spinning Out cast will figure skate onto you television screen, where things are bound to get dangerously competitive, fast. The two-minute trailer teases its marathon-worthy elements: romance, ominous secrets, enticing action, injury, and of course, beautifully choreographed figure skating — all of which are accomplished by a mix of veteran actors, new faces, and one real-life Olympic skater.

In the story created by competitive figure skater Samantha Stratton, per Deadline, Spinning Out's lead character Kat Baker is used to dancing on the ice alone. But one traumatic fall forces her to make a decision: either learn to skate in pairs, or forfeit her life-long Olympic dream. Hesitantly, she partners with Justin — a talented skater notorious for his attitude and penchant for partying — and the newfound coupling puts her at risk of a lot more than losing her title.

Their dynamic is immediately standoffish and rigid, and it's only one of the many intense relationships introduced on the show. So do yourself a favor and warm up with this cast list before jumping in and... spinning out. (Sorry, I had to.)

Kaya Scodelario as Kat Baker

American Horror Story's Emma Roberts was originally cast in the titular role of Kat. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. In December 2018, The Maze Runner's Scodelario was cast in her place.

Evan Roderick as Justin Davis

Roderick was a different kind of skater in a past life. He played hockey in the British Colombia Hockey League for several years, per IMDb, and only ventured into acting after getting injured. But he told FanSided that his experience on the ice is worlds different from figure skating. "I basically had to learn to skate all over again," he said. "The balance of the blades was very hard to get used to, not to mention there’s a toe pick on figure skates…Took me a few face plants to figure that one out."

January Jones as Carol Baker

Mad Men's January Jones plays Carol Baker, a former competitive figure skater who gave up her Olympic dreams when she got pregnant at a young age. Naturally, she relayed those dreams to her two daughters, which has resulted in some unbearably high expectations for them both.

Willow Shields as Serena Baker

The impressive little sister role is owned once again by Shields, who Hunger Games fans know as Primrose Everdeen.

Johnny Weir as Gabe

Remember the aforementioned "real-life Olympic skater?" That's Weir, who competed in the 2006 and 2010 winter Olympics. He plays Gabe, a fierce pairs skater who is determined to defeat Kat and Justin at all costs.

Kaitlyn Leeb as Leah

Leah is Gabe's audacious skating partner who isn't here to make friends — she's here to win. Leeb had a reoccuring role as Camille Belcourt on Shadowhunters.

Mitchell Edwards as Marcus

According to an interview with Digital Journal, Edwards' role in Spinning Out is his first as a series regular, but he has recently guest starred in The CW's All American. Marcus is Kat's coworker at a local bar, and he's also a talented skier who is looking to make a name for himself in a sport historically monopolized by white (and wealthy) athletes.

Amanda Zhou as Jenn

According to Deadline, Jenn is Kat's "foul-mouthed best friend who doesn’t suffer fools." She's also a very skilled single skater who is Serena's biggest competition. She's played by Zhou, a Canadian actress who recently had a small role in IT: Chapter Two.

Sarah Wright Olsen as Mandy Davis

Olsen's Mandy is Justin's stepmother, who married his dad after his mother died. You might recognize her from her role as Millicent Gergich from Parks and Recreation.

Will Kemp as Mitch

Kat's little sister Serena appoints Mitch as her skating coach in an effort to become the best of the best. According to Deadline, his character is the "charming 'it coach.'" Kemp is best known for his role as Lord Darnley in The CW's period romantic drama Reign.

Jonathan Van Ness as Bruce

If you follow Van Ness on Instagram and have witnessed his figure skating journey, you are thrilled to see him in a relevant acting role, even if it's guest starring. The Queer Eye grooming expert plays Bruce, “a former skater turned big-time choreographer from Michigan," per Entertainment Weekly. His character is also reportedly "larger-than-life," just like him.