Big changes are coming to women's tennis that will make it easier to return to the sport after pregnancy. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) updated its rules for new moms, which will ease the path for players coming back from maternity leave. Their seeding in WTA Tour tournaments has been clarified, and they will now receive a special ranking for three years. Another rule change explicitly allows players to wear leggings, with or without a skirt.

The new rules "are designed to fully support players in their return to competition, while maintaining the highest standards of athletic competition and fairness," the group's CEO and chairman, Steve Simon, told the Associated Press.

These changes come in the wake of Serena Williams’ return to the court, and the controversy over one tennis official's comments about her French Open catsuit. Both instances caused tennis officials to improvise over the past year, as the rules were previously unclear. Williams, despite having given birth just months before, made it to the finals at the United States Open and Wimbledon.

Player Victoria Azarenka, who gave birth in 2016, also faced difficulties returning to the sport. She said the move will help the WTA become the "most progressive and inclusive association in sports." She's on the WTA Players’ Council and commented on the changes in a statement given to The New York Times.

"This is a really good first step, and we are using it as a base to continue to look for ways to improve and highlight the importance of mothers working and being on tour," Azarenka said in the statement.

