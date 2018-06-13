After the summit meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, the media had a field day with the resulting news, reporting on everything from the documents signed to the unorthodox movie trailer to the warm body language. After the New York Post led with the headline "Kim Possible" in describing the Trump and Kim summit, the star of the now off-air Disney show spoke up on Twitter.

In her tweet, the actress who voices Kim Possible, Christy Carlson Romano, wrote, "Just your basic average girl and I'm here to save the — whhhhhhhat?!" underneath a picture of the front page of Tuesday's edition of The New York Post. The front page featured Kim and Trump shaking hands against a backdrop of alternating United States and North Korea flags.

The headline reflects what the Trump administration is calling a successful summit, as the historic meeting was capped off with a vague but friendly joint statement and the president's remarks that the two had developed a "special bond," according to CNN.Then, the New York Post's headline swept the world-saving Kim Possible into the fold.

Romano lent her voice to Kim Possible's character for five years, during which she established herself as a Disney darling. On top of voicing the cartoon hero, she also acted in Even Stevens as the older sister to Louis (played by a wacky Shia LaBeouf).

Fans on Twitter had a range of reactions, mostly saying that the ever-capable Kim Possible was way better than the other Kim.

Others really weren't digging the comparison.

And some fans had to see the headline to completion. If Kim is Kim, then does that mean Ron is Donald?

Romano has stayed busy since her days on the Disney Channel, but she's still close to the Hollywood area. According to her personal website, after she moved to Los Angeles when she was 14 to act in Even Stevens, Romano went on to voice Kim Possible and act on Broadway in Beauty and the Beast. She rounded out her career with a college education at Barnard College while appearing in ABC Family movies, which included Campus Confidential, Taking Five, The Cutting Edge 2: Going for the Gold, and The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream. She met her husband during college, got married in 2013, and had a daughter, whom she named Isabella. These days, Romano wrote, she lives in Orange County.

Kim Possible may be a high school hero from your childhood days but that doesn't mean Kim and her trusty sidekick Ron are staying in the past. Disney has announced that there will be a live-action Kim Possible movie. Romano, now 34 years old, was a part of the effort in revealing who would be playing her character, during which she decked herself out in a full spy costume and red wig to audition for the part. Her pal Will Friedle, who voiced Ron, also showed up in some funky freckles and sloppy blonde wig.

disneychannel on YouTube

In the end, though, the casting directors went with with two actual teenage actors. Sadie Stanley will be playing Kim Possible while the goofy Sean Giambrone will take up the mantle as Ron. Giambrone comes from ABC's The Goldbergs as Adam, the main character who, time and time again, gets into all sorts of trouble. It's pretty solid prepwork ahead of his role as Ron, which will no doubt see him get caught up in some world domination prevention shenanigans.

disneychannel on YouTube

With Trump and Kim's budding relationship, the lines of communication are now open — in which case, should he need to talk to Trump, Kim should be under mandatory requirement to say "Call me, beep me, if you want to reach me."