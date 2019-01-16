On Tuesday, New York's state legislature moved to add it to a growing list of states banning a highly controversial practice. New York's gay conversion therapy ban will mean that mental health practitioners can no longer employ the damaging technique on minors. Governor Andrew Cuomo applauded the passage of the legislation in a statement released on his website, and is expected to sign it.

Gay conversion therapy is a discredited technique that attempts to alter someone's sexual orientation from homosexual to heterosexual. Many human rights and psychology experts say that the practice is dangerous, potentially leading to very negative health outcomes for those receiving it, the Human Rights Campaign reported.

New York's Assembly has been seeking to pass a gay conversion therapy ban for years, but has been repeatedly blocked by a Republican-controlled Senate, the HuffPost reported. Now, with a new Democratic majority in the Senate, the bill successfully made its way through the legislature and is headed to the governor's desk, the outlet noted.

In addition to passing a gay conversion therapy ban, New York's legislature also made history on Tuesday by passing the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act (GENDA). The bill protects transgender individuals from discrimination by making gender identity a protected class, the Daily Beast reported.

Following the passage of both bills, Cuomo offered heavy works of praise for the legislature. In the aforementioned statement, Cuomo noted:

So-called LGBTQ conversion therapy is a fraudulent practice that has done untold harm to too many young people ... I applaud the legislature for taking this decisive action to ban conversion therapy and protect LGBTQ youth.

