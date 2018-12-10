The position of White House chief of staff is one of those positions in Washington that manages to be high-powered and influential, and yet also generally allows the person serving in it to remain out of the spotlight, at least to some degree. The Trump administration is a little different in that regard, as current White House chief of staff John Kelly has turned up in the news quite a bit. Another peculiarity of this administration is that Mike Pence's current chief of staff Nick Ayers has resigned from the White House rather than accept the position as Kelly's replacement.

After President Donald Trump publicly announced that Kelly wouldn't be keeping his post past the end of the year, The Washington Post reported that Ayers was Trump's top candidate to fill Kelly's empty spot as the new White House chief of staff. Soon after, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ayers wouldn't take the job because of a disagreement over how long he should serve; Trump wanted someone to stay through 2020, but Ayers has a young family and didn't want to commit for that long. According to the Post, though, Ayers also had concerns about serving as Trump's chief of staff after watching the way Trump's public relationship with both Kelly and his first chief of staff, Reince Preibus, deteriorated so markedly.

Ayers tweeted the announcement of his resignation, making it clear that he wasn't breaking with the administration or its values in his decision to leave the White House.

"Thank you @ realDonaldTrump, @ VP, and my great colleagues for the honor to serve our Nation at The White House," Ayers tweeted on Sunday. "I will be departing at the end of the year but will work with the # MAGA team to advance the cause."

Trump responded to Ayer's announcement and the media's suggestion that Ayers had been his top choice with a tweet denying that suggestion but still supporting Ayers.

"I am in the process of interviewing some really great people for the position of White House Chief of Staff," Trump tweeted on Sunday. "Fake News has been saying with certainty it was Nick Ayers, a spectacular person who will always be with our # MAGA agenda. I will be making a decision soon!"

More to come ...