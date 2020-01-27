To energize himself for the Jonas Brothers' 2020 Grammys performance, Nick Jonas may or may not have enjoyed a salad. While he sang and played the guitar on stage, zoomed-in shots helped fans notice a lingering green in his teeth. After the performance ended, Jonas took to Twitter to confirm their suspicions. Yes, he forgot to floss before taking the stage.

"So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight," he tweeted. He followed that up with the fact check everyone needed. "And at least you all know I eat my greens."

The band, whose hit song "Sucker" was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, performed a mix of their new songs "Five More Minutes" and "What's a Man Gotta Do," the latter of which they dropped a music video for on Jan. 17.

His brothers may have not been observant of his food faux pa, but his fans were there for him from a distance. "who let nick jonas on stage with the LETTUCE IN HIS TOOTH," one person tweeted. Another was sure the lonely lettuce deserved a Grammy of its own.

More to come...