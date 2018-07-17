Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just took yet another exciting step in their relationship. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had a double date with brother Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner in London on July 16. Not only does it sound like the most fun group outing ever, but it's also a big sign that Chopra is fitting right in with her beau's family.

ET noted that the two couples, along with Kevin Jonas, attended 34 Mayfair in London. According to the source, Jonas and Chopra showed up to the dinner date hand in hand, while his brother and his fiancée did the same. While it's nice to see the pairs hanging out together, it's not the first time that they've been spotted hanging out. As the publication previously noted, the couples hung out together on July 4 when they took some Citi Bikes to ride around New York City. So it looks like both pairings are having a blast together.

Jonas and Chopra have been full-steam ahead with their relationship ever since it was reported on back in late May, as Us Weekly noted. And based on all of their recent outings together, especially those with their respective families, it doesn't seem like they're about to lose any steam just yet.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This family-friendly dinner date isn't the only recent sign that things are getting pretty serious between them. According to E! News, the couple is stronger than ever. A source told the publication, "Priyanka and Nick are still very serious. They have a very healthy relationship and truly are a good pair." And their relationship may be moving quicker than you think, based on another claim from the source. "Nick has basically been living in Priyanka's New York City apartment with her and they spend a lot of time together. They next step is him permanently moving in, and it has been a discussion," they said. That's a pretty major deal for the couple, if it is indeed true.

Still, that also isn't the only sign that their relationship is burnin' up. In previous weeks, they've both met various members of each other's families. And that certainly isn't a milestone that you undertake with any old fling. On July 12, the Quantico actor told People that things went really well when the couple traveled to India to meet her family. She said, "We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him." The publication noted that during their visit, the singer met his girlfriend's mother, Madhu, and attended her friend's wedding. "It was really beautiful. He had a great time," she continued to say.

Previously, Chopra also lived it up with the Jumanji star's family when they went to his cousin's wedding together, per E! News. They, obviously, looked flawless as they entered the wedding venue in complete style. The publication also reported that the Quantico star also spent time with his family at brunch during the happy weekend.

As you can see, they've been spotted attending a slew of important events in the past couple of months. Additionally, some of their most flirty moments have been on social media (although, they've been few and far between). One of those moments occurred in early June when Jonas posted a video of himself at the Taronga Sydney Zoo. According to E! News, Chopra commented on his post with a fun question, "Who is cuter? Lol."

No matter whether they're attending a fun dinner date with the other Jonas bros or leaving cute comments on each other's social accounts, it really does seem like the pair's relationship is seriously heating up.