One-year after throwing an unforgettable ceremony and reception in India, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding has inspired a reality series. Variety announced on Dec. 11 that the couple is executive-producing the unscripted series for Amazon that will focus on the Sangeet, an Indian pre-wedding tradition. The series is currently untitled, but it will follow engaged couples who are preparing for their Sangeet.

The tradition is a type of dance-off competition that takes place the night before the wedding and involves the couples, their wedding party, and family and friends. It's an old tradition that not only celebrates Indian culture and two people in love, but also the union of two families. The series will follow different couples and their families as they get ready for their weddings and rehearse their Sangeet performances, with help from celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors. They are currently casting for the show and filming is slated to begin in 2020.

Chopra and Jonas announced the show just a few days after their one-year wedding anniversary. "We re-watched the video of our Sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding," the former Quantico star said in a statement obtained by Variety. As for the Jonas Brothers singer, he said he's thrilled about bringing the Sangeet "to the mainstream in a new way" and with help from couples who are celebrating such a special time of their lives.

Chopra and Jonas first shared footage of their own Sangeet on Instagram in December 2018 before they officially wed on Dec. 1. At the time, Chopra described the tradition "as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love." According to Joe Jonas, the Sangeet was a lot harder than it looked, especially for the family of artists who went up against Chopra's loved ones, some of who are Bollywood stars. He told Today last December, that not only did Chopra's side win, but that they "crushed" the Jonas family.

Better luck next time, Jonas family.