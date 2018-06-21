On June 18, former Bachelor in Paradise stars Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti surprised Bachelor Nation by announcing their engagement. In a June 20 interview with People, their former Bachelor in Paradise co-star Nick Viall commented on Jared and Ashley's engagement with so much praise for the couple — even though he wasn't always rooting for them.

Remember in Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 in 2016, when Nick told Ashley that she should give up on dating Jared? Nick still did and he recalled that moment to the publication. “When I was on the show with them, I told Ashley she should get over Jared and she would never be with him,” Nick told People. During that season, Jared broke Ashley's heart by pursuing a relationship with Caila Quinn. The love triangle unraveled by the end of Season 3, but as fans know now, Ashley and Jared found their way back to each other since those days.

And Nick told People that despite his advice, he isn't surprised the couple eventually got together. “But we also kind of thought, like, ‘Why aren’t you guys together?’ ” he told People. “Because there was always a lot of love between them. It was like, ‘Jared — just date [her]!’”

The couple is now engaged and Nick told People that it's definitely a happy Bachelor Nation ending — and the wedding just might include some of Ashley's trademark Bachelor in Paradise waterworks.

“I think she’ll be a really kind of mild bride, I really do,” Nick told the publication. “Ashley, for all of her crying and emotions, she’s very intelligent and very determined. She actually can be very chill under pressure when she needs to be.”

He continued:

“For example, since she’s gotten with Jared, I’ve been kind of wondering how Ashley would react,” he added. “But she’s been so chill and really enjoying it. I think she’s just really excited — but she’s going to cry. She’ll cry a lot.”

Nick and Jared are currently roommates, so Nick continued to see Jared and Ashley's affection grow for one another this year, according to an Instagram post.

Nick posted a congratulatory Instagram to the newly minted couple (pre-engagement) on May 23 that said in the caption:

"Having had Jared move in several months ago, I’ve been blessed to see this relationship unfold. When Ashley found herself in another relationship, it was actually pretty damn adorable to see Jared visibly frustrated. Then getting to watch Jared realize Ashley had been the best thing to ever happen to him and couldn’t risk losing her forever was the probably most romantic relative tv I had ever seen. I remember telling Ashley she will never be with Jared, thankfully I was way off. I never would have thought that only a few years later they would have the type of magic with each other that one day I hope I’m lucky enough to find for myself."

Then on June 12, Nick posted a photo of himself and Jared during a "guys night," and Nick captioned the photo, "Guys night with Jared just means he talks about @ashley_iaconetti all night. It’s cute.. also annoying ... I’m jealous .. whatever." Aww.

The roommates also recap the current season of The Bachelorette together in their webseries The Bad Chiller Highlight Show (get it?) with Bachelorette alum Dean Unglert. In the Instagram caption of the June 18 video, Nick wrote: "Really appreciate @jaredhaibon still being able to co-host live all while getting engaged."

Nick himself has attempted to find love on The Bachelor franchise several times. He finished as runner-up on The Bachelorette twice during Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe's seasons. Then, he appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, which then led to his own season of The Bachelor. Nick got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi at the conclusion of his Bachelor season, but the couple split soon after.

But as fans know, there's always another chance at love in Bachelor Nation.