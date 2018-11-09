All I want for the holidays this year is to go back in time before all of this adulting, pour myself a bowl of sugary cereal, and plop down in front of the TV for some Saturday-morning cartoons. Same? Nickelodeon’s Sock Advent Calendar From Kohl’s can make this kind of '90s time travel a reality, PopSugar reports. Seriously, you're going to want to grab this holiday cartoon calendar ASAP because it counts down the days until Dec. 25 by dispensing socks adorned with your favorite '90s-kid cartoons. The best part? The 12 Days Of Socks Advent calendar is just $19.99 at Kohl's for 12 pairs of socks (and $16.99 online through Nov. 15 for Veteran's Day).

The calendar comes with a mix of crew socks and anklets, and features cartoons like Spongebob Squarepants, Rocko's Modern Life, and Hey Arnold!. You can also choose a 12 Days Of Socks calendar that's entirely Disney-princess based, one that's all about the mouse (you know, your old friend Mickey), or one that sports characters and art from DC Comics. And let's face it, you can use some new socks so it's 100 percent acceptable to treat yourself to an early holiday gift. If you're like me, you probably have a lot of single socks that lost their mates in the black hole also known as the washer and dryer.

What happens to socks when they break up anyway? It's one of the great mysteries of life that may never be solved, but it's also a perfect excuse to get yourself some new socks. If you like surprises, and you can keep yourself from peeking ahead, you can get a surprise every day when you pop open a new window to see which pair of socks are inside. Do this in the morning when you're getting ready for work or school, and slip your warm new socks on your cold feet. It's like giving your feet a gift every day for two weeks.

On the other hand, if you're the kind of person who spent your childhood opening gifts after your parents were in bed and re-wrapping them so your 'rents would be none the wiser, go ahead and peek. In fact, get yourself a bunch of these 12 Days Of Socks Advent calendars so you can stock up on socks for the year. If you get 30 calendars for yourself, you can have a new pair of socks for every day of 2019.

Because, seriously, how often do you get 12 pairs of fun socks for the price of one? On the first day of Christmas (and the second, and third, and fourth ...) you can give your feet — Nickelodeon socks to give your toes a festive treat. This is way better than calling birds, and French hens, and turtle doves. I mean, what's a person supposed to do with all of those birds anyway?

These also make great gifts, just take out the socks and wrap them up for a friend who loves Nickelodeon, Disney, Star Wars, Game of Thrones, and more. You could also just give them the calendar and write a little card that advises them to pull out a new pair of socks every time they feel blue. Let's face it, these days little pleasures make a big difference, and knowing you're wearing some joy inside of your winter boots can give you just the boost you need to finish 2018 like a boss.