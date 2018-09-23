Another member of the Trump administration came out in favor of Judge Brett Kavanaugh's accuser being heard — even after the president himself started to lash out at her. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley says Christine Blasey Ford "deserves to be heard" — but so does Kavanaugh. That's what Haley said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, adding that it's not appropriate to "second guess" accusers.

Host Jake Tapper asked Haley about Trump's tweets, which said that "charges would have been immediately filed" by Ford if her allegations against Kavanaugh were "as bad as she says." Tapper asked her if she was comfortable with that message being sent to young girls.

"The message that I'm comfortable with is that accusers go through a lot of trauma. And some handle it one way and some handle it another way. Regardless, it’s not something we want to do to blame the accuser or try and second guess the accuser," Haley said. "I think we don’t know the situation she was going through 35 years ago. We don’t know the circumstances. I mean she's going to get the opportunity to say that, but you know, what I've said often is that she deserves respect, she deserves to be heard."

Haley repeated throughout the interview that Kavanaugh also deserves to be heard. "Every accuser always deserves the right to be heard, but at the same time, I think the accused deserves to be heard," Haley said of Kavanaugh. "I think that’s going to happen, which is great."

