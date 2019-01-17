Sadly for the fans, The Vampire Diaries ended back in 2017. On the bright side, however, the finale provided the perfect setting for the return of the show's original protagonist, Elena Gilbert. Actor Nina Dobrev left the series at the end of Season 6, but she came back for the show's final episode to reprise her roles as Elena and the ultimate villain Katherine Pierce. And, during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Nina Dobrev reflected on the Vampire Diaries finale.

In the interview with Andy Cohen, which aired on Jan. 16, Dobrev revealed how she really felt about the way the iconic show ended. "I think the show had a satisfying, awesome [end]," she said. "For me it was great because I got to go back and be part of the finale and pay homage to characters." Added the actor, "I was really happy with it for sure." It just wouldn't have been right if Dobrev didn't return for the show's final bow, and it's nice to know that she felt the same way.

Many fans were equally pleased by the finale, which brought a definitive end, not just to the series, but to the show's central love triangle between Elena, Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder). Spoiler alert: The Vampire Diaries ended with Stefan sacrificing his own life, allowing Damon and Elena to become human again and live out the rest of their lives together. Ultimately, the two of them reunited with their deceased loved ones, including Stefan and Elena's parents, on the other side.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

This isn't the first time Dobrev has spoken about her love of the series finale. In a March 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dobrev shared her thoughts on the ending, giving it her complete support. She explained, "I am satisfied with the way the show ends — the fact that Elena finds peace and becomes human, which is what she always wanted." In regard to that storied love triangle, the actor said, "She gets to be with the man that she loves, which is what she always wanted. She gets to say goodbye to her former love and now best friend."

But it wasn't the resolution of the love triangle that Dobrev made Dobrev cry. The detail in her final scenes that truly made the actor emotional was one much closer to Elena's identity. "I cried at the end when I read that Elena was writing in the diary again, when Elena basically says the same sentence that I did in the pilot eight years ago."

It's a sentiment she echoed on her Instagram page back in February 2017. In a message explaining how she felt filming the finale, she told fans:

"It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn't have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends. I feel the fans family will also be happy with the show's conclusion when they tune in to watch the last episode air in a few short weeks."

It's tough to watch a beloved show end. Yes, it's nice to get some closure for the characters who have become friends in our heads, but it's hard knowing that there are no more new episodes. Thankfully, there are countless platforms to rewatch the series online. And hopefully Dobrev's satisfaction with the ending is enough to satisfy any Vampire Diaries fans who were still on the fence.