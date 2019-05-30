Nisha Dua is the founder of #BUILTBYGIRLS, a platform that empowers young women with the skills and resources in technology to be successful in their future careers, whether they dream of being an engineer or starting their own fashion company. Dua is also a co-founder and partner at BBG Ventures, a venture capital fund aimed at investing in women-led companies. That's why Nisha Dua is included in this special edition of Bustle's Must Follow, in which we highlight the incredible Asian American and Pacific Islander voices you need to follow on Instagram and Twitter.

Briefly describe yourself, including how you identify and what you do.

Five-foot-tall Indian Aussie in NY geeking out on consumer tech, investing in female founders; loves a gorgeous aesthetic (she/her).

What do you hope people take away from following you/your work in the industry and on social media?

That you can be anything you want to be, regardless of your gender, your ethnicity.

When did you first feel that you were a voice for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community?

Meeting the incredible young Indian American women who are part of #BUILTBYGIRLS — from interns to competition finalists to Advisees on WAVE — these girls are going to take over the world. It's important that they see themselves in their leaders.

Who's another Asian American or Pacific Islander person you would recommend to follow on social media?

My girl crush and dear friend Shilpa Shah, Co-Founder of Cuyana (@shilparshah). She is the warmest, most delightful force of nature doing my two favorite things: building a profitable business and defining a gorgeous aesthetic.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.