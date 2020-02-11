Noah Centineo might be the Internet's boyfriend, but he's also the boyfriend of an actual, human person. Sadly, for his mass of adoring fans, one lucky woman — and only she — has been able to call him her boyfriend for the past ten months. And, after months of dating mostly out of the spotlight, Centineo is opening up about his girlfriend Alexis Ren in a new interview.

Centineo officially confirmed that he had been dating Ren for about ten months in January, at the time of his interview with Harper's Bazaar. "Yeah, it’s been a minute," he said. "It’s the longest relationship I’ve ever been in." According to the writer, Margaret Wappler, he went on to say that two speak the same "dialect" and bonded over their shared love of Shiloh Dynasty, a little known singer. In fact, it was when Ren first mentioned Shiloh during a group hang out that their love affair began.

"She’s very good at monogamy," he said. "Actually, I love monogamy too." As if it were fate, just minutes after the interview ended, Centineo made his relationship Instagram-official, posting a photo of Ren goofily licking his smiling face. He captioned it with a simple "love you baby," effectively making the Internet explode with both support and jealousy.

Even before solidifying their love on Instagram, the couple had been vaguely talking about their romance for the past few months. Centineo dropped hints on social media, referring to a then-mysterious "baby" in a September 2019 tweet, and then calling Ren "his angel" at the Charlie's Angels premiere in November.

Ren, meanwhile, has been a little more open about their relationship. "I love that man with all my heart, so I'm just really grateful to be his partner," she gushed to Entertainment Tonight in November. She confirmed that they met through a mutual friend, but — *gasp* — she had yet to see To All the Boys. "I'm really bad at keeping up with films," she confessed, before stating how proud she was regardless. "He's so passionate about everything that he does," she said. "He puts 100 percent of himself into everything, and his heart is gold."