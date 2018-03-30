Nordstrom Is Selling These Exclusive Allbirds Sneakers, But Only For A Limited Time

If you're a sneaker fan, then you are probably familiar with Allbirds, the online-only shoe brand specializing in ultra comfortable, eco-friendly sneakers made from New Zealand wool. Since launching in 2016, the brand has amassed a cult-following, but the shoes have only been available to shop on their website and at their two concept stores in San Francisco and New York city — until now. Beginning March 30, Allbirds is teaming up with Nordstrom to bring customers five exclusive colors, as well as the full product line of men's and women's styles. But you will only have until May 20 to shop the collaboration, so you'll definitely want to act quickly before they sell out.

Allbirds is the latest company to be featured in Nordstrom's Pop-In pop-up shop retail concept, curated by the company's Vice President of Creative Projects, Olivia Kim. "I love the simplicity of Allbirds’s message around comfort and sustainability," Kim said in a press release about working with the brand. "It is really exciting to partner with a digitally-native brand. To be able to take what’s only been on your screen and create an actual 360-degree physical shop allows us to give customers an immersive experience where they can discover the world of Allbirds."

The Runner in Tuke Dusk/Nordstrom

Nordstrom shoppers will be able to shop three different Allbirds styles: the Runner, the Lounger, and the Skipper. The Runner is their signature sneaker silhouette, which you've likely seen on your favorite Instagram influencers and celebrities.

The Lounger in SF Grey/Nordstrom

The Lounger is their effortless slip-on style and the Skipper is their latest addition, which is sort of like a mix of the Runner and the Lounger. It's a boat shoe-inspired slip-on with a shorter tongue and laces, but the coolest part? It's made from a textile spun from eucalyptus fiber. (Select Runner colors will also be available in this tree fabric.)

The Skipper in Nordstrom Thistle and Kauri Rose/Nordstrom

Nordstrom will be offering five exclusive Allbirds colors: the Skipper in Nordstrom Thistle (a white tree fabric with pink shoelace holes) and the Runner in Nordstrom Rainier (a charcoal wool with a black sole), Nordstrom Cascade (a blue wool with a beige sole), Nordstrom Hawthorn (a maroon/charcoal wool with a beige sole), and Nordstrom Crater (a black tree fabric with a black sole and green shoelace holes). These colors were custom-made for the Nordstrom collaboration, so once the pop-up is over, you won't be able to buy them again.

Nordstrom

Pop-In@Nordstrom x Allbirds will be available at the following nine Nordstrom locations beginning March 30 through May 20.

Bellevue Square, Bellevue, Wash.

CF Pacific Centre, Vancouver, B.C.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Toronto, Ont.

Domain Northside, Austin, Texas

Downtown Seattle, Seattle, Wash.

Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Ill.

NorthPark Center, Dallas, Texas

South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, Calif.

The Grove, Los Angeles, Calif.

If you are not located near any of these Pop-In shops, don't fret. Nordstrom x Allbirds will also be available to shop online, too.

Check out some of the styles from the full collection below.

The Wool Runner In Chili

Allbirds The Wool Runner in Chili $95 Buy NowNordstrom These fiery red wool runners will add the perfect splash of color to all of your summer outfits.

The Wool Runner in Dusk

Allbirds The Wool Runner in Dusk $95 Buy NowNordstrom One can never have too many pink sneakers, especially when they are as cute and comfy as these.

The Wool Lounger in SF Grey

Nordstrom The Wool Lounger in SF Grey $95 Buy NowNordstrom These slip-on sneakers will go with just about any ensemble and are so soft and easy to wear, you might not want to take them off.

The Tree Skipper in Thistle

Nordstrom The Tree Skipper in Thistle $95 Buy NowNordstrom How adorable are these? The shoe's tree fabric is naturally breathable, moisture-wicking, and super cool, so these make for the perfect warm-weather sneaker.

Whether you're a traditional sneaker or slip-on kind of gal or guy, there's an Allbirds style for you.