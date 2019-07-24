One of the best summer fashion sales is returning for another round. Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale is back. It's a major event that kicks off on July 25 and runs through July 28. It will include an extra 25% off clearance and red tag items at both Nordstrom Rack stores and the Nordstrom Rack site. Since the retailer's clearance section is already marked down and features up to 40 to 60% off regular retail prices, shoppers will now be able to enjoy up to 75% off clothes, shoes, accessories, and beauty products. You will save so much loot when shopping this sale. You can also build an entire fall wardrobe.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail arm of Nordstrom. Customers are able to grab lots of trendy apparel and accessories from high end brands that are also sold at proper Nordstrom stores and the Nordstrom site — but at seriously deep discounts. So the Clear the Rack sale offers incredible savings.

Here's the caveat. Nordstrom Rack inventory varies from store to store and there can be limited sizing and availability in stores and online.

However, Nordstrom Rack PR did confirm to Bustle that the following brands are participating in the sale: Topshop, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Frye, Vince Camuto, Zella, Caslon, and Vince. Sale items come at a case-by-case basis so pay close attention to the tags and descriptions when shopping the store and site.

Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Below are 11 items from the aforementioned brands that you should shop — provided they are on sale and available. Please note the prices below are current since the discount percentages vary.

1. Vince Camuto Pebble Grain Belt Bag

Belt bags are a HUGE trend because everything is easily at hand and safely stored around your waist. This Vince Camuto version is the intersection of fashion and function.

2. Zella Step It Up Hooded Bomber Jacket

Athleisure can be super chic. This faux leather hoodie is more of a jacket than anything and it looks amazing with leggings, joggers, or jeans. Take your pick.

3. Caslon Off Duty Hooded Sweater Plus Size

While you may wish for an endless summer, sweater weather is inevitably on the way. This striped, hooded option will work with any and all bottoms.

4. Steve Madden Zone Ankle Strap Sandal

There's still plenty of summer left so you can rock this strappy sandal and show off your pretty pedicure. You can also buy them now and store them until next year.

5. Topshop Plain Satin Slip Dress

This simple slip dress is very '90s. If you wear it with a cardigan and Docs, you can rock it in the fall and when you head back to school. Just be sure to add Nirvana to your Spotify playlist.

6. Topshop Leopard Bias Tie Neck Midi Dress

Pink leopard print is edgy, cool, and totally fashion forward. You can wear this ankle-length dress a with killer kitten heels or chunky platforms.

7. Topshop Halter Midi Cocktail Dress

It's an LBD with a twist. The white straps and midsection add fashion flair to this summer party frock.

8. Sam Edelman The Stiletto Frayed Hem High Rise Skinny Crop Jeans

Jeans know no season. You always need a fresh pair in a fun wash or trendy silhouette. Skinnies will never die so grab this cropped pair. While Sam Edelman is primarily known as a footwear brand, its denim is also ace.

9. Sam Edelman Roya Studded Boot

These studded white booties are so '70s and so Lady Gaga. You can wear them with a skirt or with leggings for a punched up look.

10. Sam Edelman Dover Embellished Boot

Booties are perfect for both strutting your stuff and ushering in fall fashion and its requisite layers. This studded version works with long dresses or skinnies.

11. Caslon Sleeveless Pleat Front Top Plus Size

Nothing screams summer like a floral print. A sleeveless top like this is a "go to" on hot days but can also be layered for the autumn season.

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale is jam-packed with even more sale items. Dip into your rainy day slush fun to shop, save, and revamp your closet.