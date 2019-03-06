The natural beauty industry has gained traction among people who focus their morning routine on doing skin care and wearing minimal makeup. For a long time, the industry centered around European beauty standards. However, Nordstrom's Pop-In@Nordstrom Fresh Faces collection is the one-stop-shop for natural beauty lovers from all backgrounds. The collection also features 500 new beauty brands, so there's a lot to scope out.

Pop-In@Nordstrom is a curation of natural beauty and wellness brands by Nordstrom Vice President of Creative Projects Olivia Kim. The group of hand-picked products comes in the form of four categories — skin care, makeup, bath, body & hair, and tools & accessories. Not to mention there are plenty of brands with a wide range of complexion products such as Au Naturale and gender-neutral brands like Non Gender Specific and Goop featured all throughout.

In a press release received by Bustle, Kim explains providing natural beauty to all customers is important.

“Diversity and inclusivity are important pillars in everything we do, and we want this shop to be a destination featuring the best natural beauty products for everyone, regardless of skin tone or gender," Kim said. "We are proud to offer an inclusive assortment of everyday essentials that will help make everybody look and feel their best.”

The Pop-In@Nordstrom Fresh Faces collection is already available online now with products as low as $5. The in-store Pop-In locations, however, are open from March 1st to April 14th in select cities: Bellevue, WA, Vancouver, B.C., Toronto, ONT, Austin, TX, Seattle, WA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Costa Mesa, CA, and Los Angeles.

Before spring has officially sprung, dive in to some of the best picks.

Skin Care Discovery Set

Goop by Juice Beauty Skin Care Discovery Set $125 Nordstrom Buy at Nordstrom

Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow collaborated with Juice Beauty to bring skin care lovers a selection of travel-sized Goop products. The set includes the brand's Exfoliating Instant Facial, Revitalizing Day Moisturizer, Enriching Face Oil, and Replenishing Night Cream.

Pressed Foundation

Alima Pure Pressed Foundation $34 Nordstrom Buy at Nordstrom

Alima Pure's pressed foundation is a lightweight matte finish formula. On the Nordstrom site, the pressed powder is offered in 17 shades.

Shower Cap

Shhhowercap's Minx Shower Cap $43 Nordstrom Buy at Nordstrom

Whether it's worn for snapping a bathtub selfie or keeping hair dry, Shhhowercap's minx shower cap can commit to doing both. Using nanotech fabric in the lining, the minx shower cap dries upon exiting bath time and even comes in four wildly different prints.

Anywhere Creme Multistick

Au Naturale Anywhere Creme Multistick $35 Nordstrom Buy at Nordstrom

Au Naturale is a brand that previously only specialized in hair products for diverse hair types. In the launch of Pop-In@Nordstrom, the brand introduces its new line of multisticks that can be used as a lipstick, blush, and eyeshadow.

4-Flavor Floss Set

Cocofloss 4-Flavor Floss Set $32 Nordstrom Buy at Nordstrom

As part of Pop-In@Nordstrom's bath, body and hair selection fans can nab four flavors of floss from Cocofloss. Whichever flavor soothes tastebuds the most, there's a floss flavor for all. Those who skip flossing in the morning may find the task easier when choosing from flavors Pure Strawberry, Coco, Fresh Coconut, and Cara Cara Orange.

24K Gold Black Soap

Truly Organic 24k Gold Black Soap $28 Nordstrom Buy at Nordstrom

Truly Organic's 24K Black Soap is a two-in-one cleanser that can be used all over the body. Using African Black soap, 24K gold, and shea butter leaves skin feeling brand new.

Crystal Grid Gemstone Eye Palette

Aether Beauty Crystal Grid Gemstone Eye Palette $58 Nordstrom Buy at Nordstrom

These 12 shades of cosmic-inspired eyeshadow come from Aether Beauty. To illuminate your face, the shades in this palette are infused with diamond, amber, sapphire, topaz, amethyst, and tourmaline that can be safely used on the skin for a radiant glow.

Nail Polish Holder

Tweexy Nail Polish Holder $9.99 Nordstrom Buy at Nordstrom

Say goodbye to spilled polish. Tweexy's cute and clever nail polish holder is like a pocket for your polish. This nail polish holder comes in four colors — blue, pink, purple, and white — and sits securely on your finger like a ring.

Repair Balm

Meow Meow Tweet Repair Balm $14 Nordstrom Buy at Nordstrom

Besides the adorable brand name, Meow Meow Tweet's balm is a multipurpose moisturizer. The balm can be applied to lips, hands, tattoos, and face for added hydration.

With so much to unravel in this collection of curated products, hopefully all natural beauty lovers can find something that will make them love the skin they're in.