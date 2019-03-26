On Tuesday, a U.S. federal court struck down North Carolina's 20-week abortion ban. The ban was overturned by U.S. District Judge William Osteen, and will take place in 60 days — unless the state appeals the decision. For now, though, the decision marks a huge win for the abortion rights groups in the area.

According to Reuters, three abortion rights groups filed the lawsuit against the ban: the Center for Reproductive Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union, and Planned Parenthood. In a statement following the announcement of the ban being overturned, Genevieve Scott, an attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights said, via The Hill, “This ban is unconstitutional and ignores the unique circumstances, challenges, and potential complications pregnant women face. Politicians taking medical options off the table for women at any stage of pregnancy is irrational and dangerous.”

Similarly, Attorney Irena Como for the ACLU of North Carolina said, via The Hill, “Important medical decisions throughout different points of a woman’s pregnancy, including whether to have an abortion, must be left to the woman and her doctor – not politicians."

Per Reuters, a spokeswoman for the North Carolina attorney general said the office was reviewing the decision made by Osteen.

More to come ...