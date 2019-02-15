After announcing back in September that they would pursue a joint bid to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, North and South Korea requested unified 2020 teams during Friday discussions with the International Olympic Committee. According to CNN, officials from both countries met with the IOC in Lausanne, Switzerland, where they asked if they could send unified teams to Tokyo 2020 for several different sports.

North and South Korea are technically still at war, although the countries' leaders — Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in — announced last year that they were preparing to announce a formal end to the Korean War. During last year's Winter Olympics, the North and South Korean teams marched together under the Korean Unification flag in a gesture of unity. According to Vox, this decision — though not unprecedented — was still quite rare.

On Friday, the IOC announced that North and South Korean officials had requested to unify their teams in women's basketball, women's field hockey, judo, and rowing, per CNN. Officials from both countries also raised the possibility of jointly hosting the 2032 Olympics, an effort the IOC reportedly views in a positive light.

“We are taking note that both are very much interested in having some joined actions in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with a joined march and some unified teams in different sports,” IOC President Thomas Bach said following Friday's discussions, per Reuters.

In 2018, just weeks before the South Korea women's ice hockey team prepared to compete at the Winter Olympics, North and South Korea announced that 12 North Koreans would be joining the team's ranks.

More to come...