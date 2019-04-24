People all over the world are inspired by Kim Kardashian's style. So, of course, her own daughter feels the same way, especially since she has easy access to her closet. In fact, North West attempted to borrow Kim Kardashian's shoes recently and the results were too funny. Whenever this happens, it's basically a win-win, since North gets to rock her dream wardrobe for free and her mom gets adorable content for her social media pages.

On April 24, Kardashian posted photos of North wearing a perfectly coordinated outfit. She wore a pink snakeskin, high-neck dress with some thigh-high boots in the same print and color. Well, they weren't exactly thigh high-boots. They're just pretty tall shoes since they aren't actually North's. They aren't even children's shoes.

Along with the series of photos, Kardashian shared with her followers,

"Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots."

In North's defense, she couldn't look any more "ready for the day." She was really slaying in the all pink ensemble, but it's understandable that Kardashian would want her belongings back.

This is not the first time that North attempted to wear some high-end footwear at an inopportune time. On April 14, she attended her cousin True Thompson's birthday party. Of course, all the Kardashians documented the big day, but North was caught committing another fashion faux pas: shoe theft... again.

In a video that Kardashian originally shared on her Instagram Story, she pointed out the heels that North had on. The mother of three said in the clip, "She would not walk out of the house without my shoes."

Once again, it's understandable that North wants to wear Kardashian's shoes. Who wouldn't? However, Kardashian told her oldest child, "Put on the other shoes we brought, please!" However, North was not feeling it.

North really has a thing for heels and she has for a long time. In August 2016, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a photo of her daughter wearing silver high-heeled boots.

She told her followers, "Didn't think it would happen this soon...my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste." Not only did this happen "soon," but it's still very much a thing nearly three years later. And, of course, she has good taste: Her parents are Kim K and Kanye West. It's only a matter of time before North isn't the only one stealing Kardashian's shoes. Chicago will be doing the same thing in due time.

Since North loves to wear her mom's clothes, it makes sense Kardashian has bought them matching outfits in the past. It prevents North from stealing and Kardashian gets to keep her clothes for herself. In September 2016, the mother-daughter duo wore matching silver sequin dresses at a concert with family friend Jonathan Cheban, who was left out of the fashion coordination.

These two have even worn the same hairstyles. Family friend/hairstylist Jen Atkin shared a photo of their matching braids back in 2015. She also revealed, "North may or may not have had influence on our hair choice today." So, it's not just North who's doing the copying; Kardashian has taken some style influence from her daughter as well.

The Kardashian offspring just keep getting more fashionable and entertaining. North's copycat style will never get old. If anything, it has to be pretty flattering to Kardashian that her daughter is keeping up with her fashion sense.