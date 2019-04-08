It turns out that music runs in the Kardashian-West family. On Sunday, North West was a scene-stealer at Kanye West's Sunday Service. Kim Kardashian shared a video of her daughter performing at the event on Twitter, and once again, North was the star of the show.

The brief video showed North joining Kanye and a gospel choir in a version of Stevie Wonder's song "As," according to E! News. North seemed totally at home on stage in a vibrant orange outfit, and even took the microphone out of the stand to sing and dance at the same time. Kanye led the choir behind his daughter, and even though it doesn't look like her mic was actually turned on, she was clearly enjoying her solo moment.

Over the past couple of months, the Sunday Service has become a weekly occurrence in the Calabasas hills near the Kardashian-West home. The whole family seems to enjoy the high-energy worship, which brings guests together for worship, music, and of course, dancing. North is particularly fond of the event, and Kardashian couldn't help but document her daughter's latest star moment on social media. She captioned the video, "Had to move up front and center" with a crying-laughing emoji.

This was not the first time North's participation in the service stole the spotlight. On March 17, the KKW makeup mogul shared a video of North dancing, writing, "Her favorite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service." The mom-of-three shared another adorable clip of her daughter dancing during the gathering, tweeting a video of North jamming to West's "Power."

In February, Kardashian tweeted a video from another week's service, this time held indoors, and North was once again having a blast. Kardashian captioned the post, "Part 3 Jesus Walks North’s dancing."

West's daughter isn't the only person enjoying the weekly gathering either. On March 24, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom appeared at the Sunday Service, according Us Weekly. The two were just the latest celebrities to show up at the event, which drew a crowd that also included Courtney Love, Tyler the Creator, and family members such as Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian. Musical guests also frequently perform, and notably Kid Cudi and Kaye Fox have performed, as per Us Weekly.

The event will soon reach an even bigger audience as well. On April 21, Kanye will perform an Easter Sunday Service at Coachella, according to festival's Twitter account.

Kardashian discussed the Coachella performance in Elle, revealing it will be her husband's first time at the music festival and hinting at what the service might entail. "It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe," she told the publication. "But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience."

Fans will have to wait to find out if North will be at the festival, but given how much she's enjoyed the service in previous weeks, her parents will likely let her attend. If North steals the show at Coachella, it will be on a much bigger stage than the backyard in Calabasas.