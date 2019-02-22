North West is already following her famous mom's footsteps with her latest, fashionable move. North West posed for her first solo magazine cover for a special edition of WWD, as Kim Kardashian highlighted on Instagram. And, of course, the cover is all kids of adorable.

Kardashian wrote about her daughter's starring turn on the cover of WWD on her Instagram account. Naturally, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was so proud of her eldest child's major accomplishment, as she should be because North completely nailed all of her fashion-forward poses for the magazine. In addition to showing off her daughter's modeling turn on her Instagram, she also made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it mention about her own involvement in the shoot. She captioned the series of photos from the shoot with:

"My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd!!!! She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this! * I toned down the color of the cover just to blend in with my IG feed so don’t repost this front cover but swipe to see the original and more pics from the shoot! Hair- @chrisappleton1 Eyeliner- @maryphillips Styling- @kimkardashian 🙋🏻‍♀️ 📷 @jucophoto"

North's feature on the cover of WWD highlights the youngster's already major digital footprint as a member of one of the most famous families in the world. Cleverly titled "Keeping Up With the Future," in an obvious tie to the reality show that she's featured in from time to time, the publication notes (in the caption for their Instagram post about the shoot):

"Move over millennials, a new generation is coming of age. At five years old, North West, the famous daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has captivated the digital realm with her cross-generational appeal. Without a public Instagram or YouTube channel of her own, she’s too young to fully understand what a digital footprint is. And yet, hers is already wildly popular."

Kardashian apparently pulled a total, "You're doing amazing, sweetie," as she said on Twitter. She wrote, "Wait what does my mom always say? #proudmama ? That’s me today and on set of this shoot!" The reality star is well on her way to momager status, people.

This may have been North's first solo magazine cover but she it wasn't her first time posing for a cover with her famous fam. Most recently, she posed alongside her father, Kanye West, and little brother, Saint West, for a special edition of Harper's Bazaar entitled, "Icons: The First Families of Music," which was published in September 2018.

She also posed with the momager-in-training herself, Kardashian, for the cover of an issue of Interview magazine, published in August 2017. The mother-daughter duo channeled Jackie Kennedy and her daughter Caroline for the '60's-inspired feature. North's feature in the magazine also included a mini interview in which revealed that her favorite pizza topping is cheese and that her favorite song is her "daddy’s song ‘Amazing.’ So amazing!"

From her own mini interview to her multiple magazine covers (including a solo one!), it seems like North is already well on her way to being her mom's total mini-me.