*NSYNC’s New Merchandise Includes Homeware That All True ‘90s Babies Will Want Immediately
In news you probably never thought you'd be hearing in 2018, *NSYNC has released new merch. Or as they're calling it, the *NSYNC Capsule Collection: Vol. 2. That's right, they already released one capsule collection earlier this year, as reported by Billboard, and now they're on to another.
And because everyone who was once a young *NSYNC fan is now... older, shall we say, the collection includes a lot of homeware and baby items. Yep, we're all just wine-guzzling, home-owning moms, now... Well, that doesn't really have to be true, I guess we can all use a coaster. And you could gift the very real "It's gonna be poop" onesie to someone who does have a baby, if you don't have one of your own.
The collection was announced on the group's Instagram account on October 18, and it's available for a limited time only. Currently, there's just over a week left, but if you're interested, the giant countdown clock on the website will let you know just how much time you have left.
The collection ranges from at $175 bomber jacket to a $15 "Keychain of My Heart", so lets take a look at some of the options the boy band of 2000 has for the boy band fan of 2018.
1. Black Tee
THE GAME IS (NEVER) OVER DOLMAN (WOMAN)
$30
The game is NEVER over. Get it?
2. Wine Glasses
IT'S FRIDAY NIGHT WINE GLASS SET
$35
It's Friday night... and now that *NSYNC fans are adults with stressful jobs, they'll need to stay in with these wine glasses.
3. Mug
$15
I'll let the description on *NSYNC's site do the talking for this one: "When you're staying out all night, what better way to recharge than a No Strings Attached mug."
4. Little Kid T-Shirt
$25
This is for the parent (or aunt or uncle or friend or cousin) who wants to force their child to support a band without realizing it. If this isn't what kids are for, what is?
5. Poop Onesie
IT'S GONNA BE... (BABY ONESIE)
$25
Take it away, website description: "Doing what babies do best, but representing the greatest band of all time while they're at it."
6. Coasters
LOVED YOU ENDLESSLY COASTER SET
$25
If you were ever a young *NSYNC fan who got yelled at for leaving rings on the coffee table, then this really brings things full circle.
7. Tie-Dye T-Shirt
$45
For the *NSYNC fan who loves tie-dye, but wants to be a bit more subtle about their love for the band.
8. Pin Set
$40
$40 for some pins? OK, *NSYNC, whatever.
9. Bandana
IF YOU WANT IT HERE'S MY BANDANA
$15
It's basically the Hermès of boy band scarves. (Feel free to use that, *NSYNC.)
10. Doormat
$60
Here's a question: Do you put this in front of your house upside down so that it says "bye, bye, bye" to people who are leaving, rather than to those who are arriving? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
There are a lot more items available on the *NSYNC site — in particular way more T-shirt options. Whether you're an *NSYNC fan who still wants to rep your favorite group, a parent who wants to dress your baby in a not-quite-punny, but definitely accurate onesie, or just someone who likes a nostalgic mug for their morning coffee, the *NSYNC Capsule Collection: Vol. 2 has you covered.