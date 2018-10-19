In news you probably never thought you'd be hearing in 2018, *NSYNC has released new merch. Or as they're calling it, the *NSYNC Capsule Collection: Vol. 2. That's right, they already released one capsule collection earlier this year, as reported by Billboard, and now they're on to another.

And because everyone who was once a young *NSYNC fan is now... older, shall we say, the collection includes a lot of homeware and baby items. Yep, we're all just wine-guzzling, home-owning moms, now... Well, that doesn't really have to be true, I guess we can all use a coaster. And you could gift the very real "It's gonna be poop" onesie to someone who does have a baby, if you don't have one of your own.

The collection was announced on the group's Instagram account on October 18, and it's available for a limited time only. Currently, there's just over a week left, but if you're interested, the giant countdown clock on the website will let you know just how much time you have left.

The collection ranges from at $175 bomber jacket to a $15 "Keychain of My Heart", so lets take a look at some of the options the boy band of 2000 has for the boy band fan of 2018.

1. Black Tee

2. Wine Glasses

3. Mug

NO STRINGS ATTACHED MUG $15 *NSYNC I'll let the description on *NSYNC's site do the talking for this one: "When you're staying out all night, what better way to recharge than a No Strings Attached mug." Buy Now

4. Little Kid T-Shirt

LESSON TO BE LEARNED (KIDS) $25 *NSYNC This is for the parent (or aunt or uncle or friend or cousin) who wants to force their child to support a band without realizing it. If this isn't what kids are for, what is? Buy Now

5. Poop Onesie

6. Coasters

7. Tie-Dye T-Shirt

8. Pin Set

9. Bandana

10. Doormat

LEAVING YOU BEHIND DOORMAT $60 *NSYNC Here's a question: Do you put this in front of your house upside down so that it says "bye, bye, bye" to people who are leaving, rather than to those who are arriving? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Buy Now

There are a lot more items available on the *NSYNC site — in particular way more T-shirt options. Whether you're an *NSYNC fan who still wants to rep your favorite group, a parent who wants to dress your baby in a not-quite-punny, but definitely accurate onesie, or just someone who likes a nostalgic mug for their morning coffee, the *NSYNC Capsule Collection: Vol. 2 has you covered.