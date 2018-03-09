On Thursday, the New York Times reported that former President Barack Obama and Netflix are reportedly talking about creating a new show. If the deal comes to fruition, it could provide Obama with a highly visible means of communicating with audiences in the United States and worldwide.

The Times reported that both Obama and his wife, Michelle, are currently in advanced discussions regarding a deal with the network (which is not finalized yet). The outlet noted that the proposed deal reportedly involves the company compensating the Obamas for original content that would air exclusively on Netflix. The paper also suggested that the show would likely focus on the Obamas telling inspirational stories and/or moderating discussions on topics that had significant impacts during Obama's presidency, like health care and immigration, among others.

Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to former President Obama, reflected on the storytelling aspect of the potential show when interviewed by the Times, saying on Thursday:

President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire ... Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.

CNN reported that Obama had initially expressed interest in doing some type of new media work toward the end of his presidential term. The outlet noted that, Jen Psaki, a former White House communications director, told CNN at the time that "he is very interested in how people consume information and the changing trends [regarding online news consumption]."

The Verge also noted that Obama already has some experience working with and for Netflix. Recently, he was the first interviewee on David Letterman's new Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs no Introduction. The former president is also reportedly close with Netflix's CEO, Reed Hastings.

The New York Times reported that Obama does not plan to use his potential show to respond directly to President Trump. This notion reflects Obama's (and other past U.S. presidents) traditional stance of not directly criticizing the current president.

