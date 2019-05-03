It's no secret that former President Barack Obama wasn't rooting for Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election. But a recently updated book on Obama's presidency claims Obama took Trump's 2016 election win personally, viewing it as a "personal insult," according to The Hill. In a newly updated edition of his 2017 book, Obama: The Call of History, The New York Times ' chief White House correspondent Peter Baker claimed Obama struggled to come to terms with how the election played out.

"While Clinton had lost, so had he," The Daily Mail reported an excerpt from Baker's updated book read. "The country that had twice elected Barack Hussein Obama as its president had now chosen as his successor a man who had questioned the very circumstances of his birth. Obama may not have been on the ballot, but it was hard not to see the vote as a 'personal insult,' as he had called it on the campaign trail." Bustle has reached out to the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama for comment.

According to The Hill, Baker claimed Obama struggled with Trump's win and thought voters "simply could not have decided to replace him with a buffoonish showman whose calling cards had been repeated bankruptcies, serial marriages and racist dog whistles."

"This stings," The Hill reported Baker claimed Obama had said of Trump's election. "This hurts."

