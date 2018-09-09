While campaigning in California on Saturday, former President Barack Obama shared some mischief from Disneyland during his youth and the consequences thereof — much to Twitter's surprise. At the park for a Cool & the Gang concert decades ago, the last commander in chief was caught smoking cigarettes and was "booted" from the park. Yup, Obama was kicked out of Disneyland as a teen.

That's the story that he told while on stage with seven Democrats running for Congress in an appearance just outside of the California theme park in Anaheim.

"So we came down, me and a bunch of friends. After the concert, because we were teenagers we — you could still sort of hang out in the park — and we went into the gondolas," Obama told the crowd at the start of the speech.

"And I'm ashamed to say this, so close your ears, young people. A few of us were smoking," Obama, who only quit the habit in 2011, told the crowd, pretending to hold a cigarette as the crowd cheered. "No, no, these were cigarettes, people.

"They escorted us out of Disneyland," Obama continued. "This is a true story, everybody. I was booted from the Magic Kingdom."

More to come ...