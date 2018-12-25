Former President Barack Obama wished his social media followers a happy holiday on Monday with a festive but oh so adorable photo. Indeed, Obama's 2018 Christmas greeting featured a sweet moment under the mistletow with his wife and former first lady, Michelle Obama.

"Enjoy the holiday season with the ones you love," Obama wrote in a short-but-sweet holiday greeting shared on both Instagram and Twitter. "Michelle and I wish you a very Merry Christmas!" Alongside his message of holiday cheer, the former president shared an adorable photo of himself planting a kiss on Michelle's cheek as the two stand beneath some hanging mistletoe.

But this wasn't Obama's first foray into the Christmas spirit. Rather, Obama has been busy spreading holiday cheer all month. In fact, the former president donned a red and white Santa hat for a surprise visit to a children's hospital in Washington, D.C. last week. According to USA Today, Obama played Santa Claus by going room to room with a sack full of presents to hand out gifts to patients at Washington Children’s National Health System on Dec. 19. During that visit, the president also met and thanked hospital staff for caring and looking after the patients and their families.

"There’s no better time than the holidays to give back to your community," Obama wrote in a tweet posted Dec. 20. "Yesterday I got to do just that at @ChildrensHealth. As we celebrate the season and look forward to 2019, let's recommit to doing our part to build a world that is a little more generous, tolerant, and kind."

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the extraordinary kids, families, and staff at Children's National," the former president continued in a separate tweet. "And thanks for humoring me as your stand-in Santa."

In a video shared by the hospital, Obama can be seen entering Washington Children's National Health System as patients, staff, and families greet him with a Christmas carol. The video then shows the president walking down the hospital's corridors with his gift bag and surprising patients in their rooms.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also wished their social media followers a merry Christmas on Tuesday via a video shared on the White House's official Twitter account. "Melania and I are truly thrilled to wish every American a very Merry Christmas," Trump can be seen saying in the video. "At this time of year, Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ."

President Trump went on to detail how he felt the Christmas season brought "out the best in the American spirit." "We see neighbors helping neighbors, and communities lifting up those who need a helping hand,” he said. We see citizens laying wreaths at the graves of our fallen heroes. We see children bringing joy to our senior citizens and we see Americans of all ages caring for people in need."

President Trump also wished the country a merry Christmas while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office after making his traditional Christmas morning phone calls to troops. "It's a disgrace what's happening in our country," The Hill reported Trump said, likely referencing the partial government shutdown which began Friday at midnight. "But other than that, I wish everybody a very Merry Christmas."