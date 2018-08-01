After gradually venturing back into politics over the course of the past year, former President Barack Obama released a list of 2018 midterm endorsements on Wednesday, Aug. 1. The list — which includes Democratic candidates across 14 different states and at various levels of government — endorses "leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent," Obama wrote on Twitter.

"I’m confident that, together, they’ll strengthen this country we love by restoring opportunity, repairing our alliances and standing in the world, and upholding our fundamental commitment to justice, fairness, responsibility, and the rule of law," the former president tweeted on Wednesday. "But first, they need our votes."

The list is titled "President Obama's first wave of 2018 midterm endorsements," implying that he will endorse more candidates between now and the midterm elections. In a statement announcing his endorsements, Obama's office urged Americans to "take a more active role in our democracy," as he is also attempting to do.

According to the statement, Obama's list of endorsements include several people who worked for the Obama administration and presidential campaign, as well as other "current and aspiring Democratic leaders." Notable endorsements on the list include Gavin Newsom for California governor, J.B. Pritzker for Illinois governor, and Stacey Abrams for Georgia governor. Moreover, Abrams is one of 48 women on the list, which contains a total of 81 candidates.

According to The Daily Beast, a number of Obama's endorsements are for candidates who are running in highly competitive races that could potentially decide whether Democrats or Republicans will obtain the majority.

