Obama's Hawaii Golf Trip Included A Picture-Perfect Moment That'll Melt Your Heart

Being a president seems to require that you perform certain acts you would never do otherwise as a human being — like kissing random babies that you've never seen before in your life. Barack Obama's recent Hawaii golf trip included just that type of adorable situation, in which he met his "youngest fan" in the form of seven-week-old Paisley Edwards, according to The Huffington Post. Even better, this meet and greet was captured on camera and shared for the world to see.

According to the publication, Obama was at a golf tournament when he passed by a young mother named Chelcie Edwards, as well as her baby, Paisley. He then took the baby into his arms and gave her a kiss on the forehead. Then he bonded with Paisley's father, Joseph Edwards, saying, "You can't beat having daughters."

Edwards spoke to Because of Them We Can (an online website that provides "content and tools that help them embrace, amplify, and exude Black excellence on a daily basis," according to its mission statement), about the experience of seeing the former president hold her baby daughter. She said, "To have the first black President ever to initiate holding our daughter, let alone kissing her on the forehead, has to be one of the most pivotal moments of any parent's life."

She continued, "For our little girl to be in the hands of a man that is so influential, yet still so humble, and allowing her to experience something many will never get to experience is a blessing from God within itself. It’s just one of those things that’s just indescribable."

Edwards also noted that this memory might not be one that her daughter personally remembers, but one that she will listen to "for many years to come."

Edwards said,

As parents, we plan to share this monumental moment with our daughter through pictures, stories, and instilling in her who exactly he is and was before her time. These are memories for her all while being able to live in a place Barack Obama calls home, Hawaii. Furthermore, I pray one day my daughter appreciates and understands the magnitude of what she was able to experience.

Both Obama and his wife have been outspoken in the past about their experiences as parents, as well as their beliefs on what it means to raise a child.

In 2015, Michelle said at a commencement address at Tuskegee University that she loved her daughters more than "life itself." She said, "While that may not be the first thing that some folks want to hear from an Ivy-league-educated lawyer, it is truly who I am. So for me, being Mom-in-Chief is, and always will be, job number one."

Seven years earlier, in 2008, the former POTUS said in a Father's Day speech, “What I’ve realized is that life doesn’t count for much unless you’re willing to do your small part to leave our children — all of our children — a better world. Any fool can have a child. That doesn’t make you a father. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father.”