Obsessed Fans Have Recently Made These 39 Products On Amazon 1000% More Popular

1. This Dish Soap Dispenser Pump You Can Use With One Hand STS Soap Pump Dispenser and Sponge Holder $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This dish soap dispenser lets you cut out that extra step of turning a bottle of soap upside down to squeeze some onto your sponge. Just place your sponge on top and pump a couple times to dispense the perfect amount of soap onto your sponge before tackling that pan. And since it doubles as a sponge holder too, it cuts down on clutter around your sink, too.

2. A Wall-Mounted Self-Grooming Brush For Cats So Your Furniture Stays Fur-Free Catit Senses 2.0 Self Groomer Cat Toy $4 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your sofa pet hair-free with the help of this cat groomer toy. It mounts directly to any wall — both flat and corner surfaces — and features bristles that catch and trap loose fur anytime your kitty rubs up against it. The toy has a hidden compartment for catnip, giving your furry friend extra incentive to self-groom.

3. This Ring Light That Attaches To Your Camera For Better Selfies XINBAOHONG Selfie Ring Light $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Get ready for your selfie (or close-up) with this selfie ring light. The LED ring evenly diffuses light, which brightens the complexion and eliminates shadows — so you're going to look like an influencer in every single snap. The compact, USB-rechargeable ring light works on three different brightness settings and clamps onto any device — like the phone, tablet, or laptop — without scratching up screens.

4. This Evening Primrose Oil That Softens Both Your Hair And Your Skin Weleda Revitalizing Beauty and Body Oil $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This highly-rated moisturizing evening primrose oil is one of those beauty products that can remedy all kinds of hair and skin woes. One reviewer raved: "My hair has gone from feeling coarse and straw-like to soft and silky." Apply the fast-absorbing oil to skin for deep hydration, add a few drops to hair to add shine and moisture, or dispense into bathwater for an indulgent, muscle-soothing bath. The all-natural oil is free of synthetics, preservatives, colors, and fragrances.

5. This Ingenious Way To Help You Stop Biting Your Nails Mavala Stop Nail Biting Solution $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If gnawing on your nails is a habit you can't quite break, this nail-biting solution if for you. Just brush a little of the clear enamel onto your nails — it has a super bitter taste that'll 100 percent keep you from wanting to put your nails anywhere near your mouth. It's also great for discouraging thumb-sucking, and safe to use on anyone over the age of three years.

6. This Balance Board That Strengthens Your Core And Legs Simply Fit Balance Workout Board $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this balance board to strengthen your core, abs, and legs at home. The curved, tilting board adds an extra element of challenge to twists, squats, bridges, planks, and kickbacks, so you get better results faster. It's lightweight, anti-slip, and comes accompanied by a DVD for workout ideas. This is almost as good as a gym membership (and a lot cheaper).

7. A Sweatshirt With A Built-In Carrying Pouch For Your Cat Nituyy Cat Ear Sweatshirt $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Okay, this looks like an ordinary sweatshirt, but here's the thing: it has an extra-large kangaroo pouch on the front that's specifically designed for carrying your cat around — perfect for anyone who is a truly dedicated cat person. Fleece lining, pom pom drawstrings, and kitty ears on the hood complete the look. Choose from light gray, dark gray, black, pink, and red. Oh, and — definitely check out the reviewer-submitted pictures for adorable photos of sweatshirt-clad cat lovers cuddled up with their kitties. Available sizes: S-XXXL

8. A Compact, Fold-Up Pedal Exerciser For Cycling Workouts At Home Vaunn Folding Pedal Exerciser $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Want the workout benefits of an exercise bike, but don't have room in your pad for a full-size piece of gym equipment? Check out this foldable pedal exerciser. You can use it while sitting in any chair, and when you're done cycling, you can collapse it and store it in your closet. A turn knob lets you adjust the level of resistance, and the display shows the revolution count and time elapsed. Place it on a table and work out your arms, too.

9. An Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace For A Miniature Aromatherapy Session Wherever You Go mEssentials Tree of Life Essential Oils Diffuser Necklace Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Reap the benefits of aromatherapy everywhere you go with this aromatherapy necklace set. The locket on the necklace opens up — add a few drops of your favorite essential oil onto the absorbent pad inside, then hang around your neck or rearview mirror to delicately release the scent around you. The set comes with six pad refills in different colors — red, pink, white, yellow, blue, and black — and four pure, therapeutic-grade oils: lavender, peppermint, "inner calm", and "zen."

10. This Easy Way To Make A Delicious Breakfast Sandwich Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Make a perfectly savory, melty, toasty breakfast sandwich before heading off to work with this electric breakfast sandwich maker. Just stack all your ingredients of choice onto the maker — bread, ham, sausage, cheese, cracked egg — then press down and wait five minutes. Once the time is up, your sandwich will be all cooked and ready for you to enjoy. The cooking plates are non-stick, removable, and dishwasher-safe. Choose from black, red, and silver.

11. These Magnets That Let You Store Bottled Beverages On The Ceiling Of Your Fridge BottleLoft Magnetic Bottle Hanger $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Majorly free up fridge space with these ingenious magnetic bottle hangers. The strips adhere to the ceiling of your refrigerator and feature magnets that attach securely to bottle cap — effectively lifting them off the fridge shelf — so that you have extra space to store all that leftover Chinese takeout. Use them for soda bottles, beer bottles, and more.

12. These Makeup Remover Wipes For Ultra-Clean Skin Neutrogena Makeup Removing Wipes (50 Count) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon These makeup remover wipes dissolve oil, dirt, and makeup, so you can effortlessly cleanse your skin with just a few swipes across your face. The pre-moistened towelettes are gentle on eyes and skin, but they're powerful enough to remove waterproof mascara, so you don't have to go to the trouble of using a specific eye makeup remover too. Use these at the end of the day before washing your face, and your regular cleanser will be able to reach more deeply into your pores — so you get squeaky-clean skin.

13. This Pack Of 45 Velvet Scrunchies So You Can Match Any Outfit Chloven Hair Scrunces (45 Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Scrunchies are back in a big way — and not going anywhere for the foreseeable future. Keep your supply of these hair-friendly elastics at full capacity with this pack of 45 velvet scrunchies in colors like sapphire, wine red, baby pink, dark green, and deep purple.

14. An Alcohol-Free Toner That Makes Skin Glow Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to tone skin and tighten pores without the drying effects of alcohol, this alcohol-free toner is an amazing option. The time-tested formula is made with all-natural botanicals: witch hazel, rose water, and aloe vera: swipe it on to minimize the appearance of pores, reduce redness, soothe irritation, control oil production, gently hydrate, and prep skin for makeup. (Yes, this toner does a lot.) This reviewer wrote the toner "makes my skin immediately visibly smoother ... and gives it a sort of dewy glow for the rest of the day. I can't recommend it enough. It keeps your skin clean and blemish free while making it glowy!"

15. This Brilliant Mascara That Makes It Look Like You're Wearing False Eyelashes essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $5 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want the volume and length of false lashes without going to the trouble of actually applying false lashes, this super highly-rated mascara is for you. The cruelty-free, ophthalmologist-tested formula will make your lashes look dramatically lush and full — and won't smudge or flake as you go about your day. This reviewer wrote: "I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look."

16. This Serum That Boosts Eyelash And Eyebrow Growth Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Serum $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Speaking of full lashes, this eyelash serum significantly boosts natural growth, so you can get thicker, longer lashes without having to put on a second coat of mascara. Just brush it along your lash line every night to condition lashes and stimulate growth, and you'll begin seeing a dramatic difference in just two months. And it's not just for lashes — use it on eyebrows, too, to fill in sparse patches.

17. This Foot File That's Guaranteed To Get Rid Of Calluses And Thick Skin Colossal Foot Rasp Foot File $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This heavy-duty foot file will transform even the driest feet. Made from surgical-grade stainless steel, the file shaves off calluses and layers of dead skin — leaving you with softer, smoother, and totally renewed feet. It can be used both wet and dry, and the ergonomic handle gives you a tight grip while you file.

18. This Mold That Makes Teeny, Tiny, Bite-Sized Omelets Aozita Silicone Egg Bites Mold $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Make bite-sized omelets you can eat with your hand with this egg bites mold. Just fill the non-stick silicone cavities with eggs and your choice of ingredients, then bake in the oven or in a pressure cooker, like the Instant Pot. The egg bites are perfect for snacks, on-the-go breakfasts, or as an addition to that Sunday brunch shower you're hosting for your best friend.

19. An Essential Oil Roller To Help You Chill Out And Relax Chill Out Anxiety Relief and Sleep Essential Oil Roller $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep this essential oil for anxiety roller in your purse and you'll never be stressed out when you're in traffic or standing in a long line at the grocery store again. Made with a base of skin-friendly coconut oil, the oil is infused with a powerhouse blend of nine essential oils, like ylang ylang, lavender, and vetiver root, to induce feelings of calm, relaxation, and well-being. It's also great for sleep — just roll it onto your temples and wrists before lights out.

20. This Gadget That Peels Fruits And Veggies For You Starfrit Electric Rotating Peeler $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Whipping up a batch of mashed potatoes just got a whole lot easier, thanks to this fruit and veggie peeler. Just place the potatoes (or any other type of veggie or fruit) onto the base, then press the red button to rotate and peel in 10 seconds flat. It's height-adjustable, so you can use it on large and small fruits and veggies alike — try it on eggplant, cucumbers, zucchini, pears, and citrus.

21. This Machine That Makes Homemade Ice Cream And Frozen Yogurt In Just 20 Minutes Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Maker $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Skip the line at the fro yo shop and use this frozen yogurt and ice cream maker to make your own delicious dessert at home. It works a lot faster than other ice cream makers — whipping up frozen treats in just about 20 minutes — thanks to its signature mixing paddle. And the double-insulated freezer bowl eliminates the need for ice — just keep it in the freezer and take it out when you're ready for a bowl of mint chip, rocky road, or summer strawberry.

22. A Portable Hot Water Kettle So You Can Make A Cup Of Earl Grey At Work AmazonBasics Portable Electric Hot Water Kettle $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Boil up some water for a cup of tea or a bowl of ramen with this portable hot water kettle. The 1-liter kettle plugs directly into the wall and features a 30-inch power cord that wraps around the base for easy storage. The clear window lets you get a precise water measurement and the automatic shut-off feature means you don't have to worry about whether you or not you left the kettle plugged in. Use this at home and take it along to the office, too.

23. This French Press Coffee Maker With Unbelievably High Ratings Mueller French Press Coffee Maker $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This French press coffee maker has a near-perfect 4.9-star rating, so it's definitely worth your consideration if you're a coffee aficionado — or just looking for a more delicious way to jumpstart your mornings. The triple-layer filter structure eliminates sediment while still allowing coffee oils to flow through, making for a full-bodied, flavorful cup of coffee. The pot itself is made with three layers of stainless steel, which keep coffee warm for an hour longer than stainless steel or glass French press pots. The coffee maker is rust-resistant and dishwasher-safe.

24. A Portable And Rechargeable Blender So You Can Make Smoothies Wherever You Go LaHuko Portable Personal Blender $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Make yourself an afternoon smoothie with this portable blender that's small enough to take along in your tote. The BPA-free, USB-rechargeable blender features a simple one-touch operation, two speed settings, and six stainless steel blades that easily mix up fruit, veggies, ice, and dairy. Use it to make juice and milkshakes, too.

25. A Meat Thermometer That Gives You A Temperature Reading Instantly ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Take the temperature of beef, pork, and chicken in a flash with this instant-read meat thermometer. The battery-operated thermometer displays the temperature on the easy-to-read digital display, and you can toggle between Fahrenheit and Celsius settings. The temperature chart on the back gives you a cheat sheet so you know when meat has been safely cooked — and the built-in magnet lets you store the thermometer right there on your oven or fridge door.

26. This Adjustable Measuring Cup With A Squeegee That Scrapes Out Sticky Ingredients, Like Peanut Butter OXO Good Grips 2-Cup Adjustable Measuring Cup $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Twist the base of this adjustable measuring cup to the desired measurement marking, and you can pour in the correct volume of ingredients without having to bend down to eye-level to double-check your accuracy. The plunger base doubles as a squeegee, so you can scrape out even the stickiest of ingredients, like honey, peanut butter, and molasses. The 2-cup capacity measuring cup is dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.

27. This Pan Splatter-Screen That Protects You From Hot Grease While You Fry BergKoch Splatter Screen $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Place this splatter screen over your pan while you stir fry or sear to protect your hands, clothes, and stovetop from hot grease. The stainless steel mesh screen blocks 99 percent of splatter but still allows steam to escape, so it won't interfere with the cooking process. The screen is dishwasher-safe, making clean-up a breeze.

28. These Jar Grips That Unscrew Even The Toughest Of Lids Prepworks by Progressive Jar Grips (Set of 3) $4 | Amazon See On Amazon Running under hot water and tapping with a knife don't always cut it, but these jar grips will open tough lids every time. The set comes with three rubber grips: a square, circle, and cone-shaped grip, so you can open jars of all sizes — like applesauce, olives, pickles, jam, condiments, and more.

29. A Garlic Press That Can Crush Multiple Cloves At Once OXO Good Grips Soft Handled Garlic Press $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Make an extra big batch of spaghetti sauce with the help of this garlic press that can crush multiple cloves of garlic at once. The press features a grid pattern to make uniform pieces, a flip-top to push out excess garlic, and soft, pressure-absorbing handles. Made from sturdy, die-cast zinc, the garlic press is dishwasher-safe

30. This Vacuum Sealing Device That Keeps Wine Fresh The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to open a bottle of wine — but you're not sure when you'll have a chance to finish it — you can use this wine saver to keep it fresh for up to a week. Just insert one of the stoppers into the neck of the bottle, then use the vacuum pump to remove all the air from the bottle, and your wine will remain flavorful and aromatic until the next time you decide to pour yourself a glass.

31. This Miniature Desk Fan That's Surprisingly Powerful Holmes Heritage Mini USB Desk Fan $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Measuring in at just 4 inches, this mini desk fan is just the right size for desktops and bedside tables, and — despite its diminutive size — reviewers say it's surprisingly powerful. The USB-powered fan operates silently and it's tilt-adjustable, so you can aim the breeze anywhere you like. And it'll look great anywhere — the brushed copper finish gives it a classic, retro aesthetic.

32. This Under-The-Desk Charger That Stores Your Devices Out Of The Way Cozzo Under Desk Headphone Stand and Charger $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your desktop clutter-free by mounting this headphone stand and USB charging port onto the underside of your desk. It has space to charge up to three devices at once, and the hooks on both sides are perfect for hanging your headphones, smartwatch, or FitBit.

33. This Cold Compress Outfitted With A Strap To Free Up Your Hands PhysioNatural Hot and Cold Compress Gel Pack $26 | Amazon See On Amazon The problem with most cold packs is that you have to sit on the couch and use your hand to keep it on your body. This cold pack, however, is hands-free — just use the strap to wrap it around the area you want to treat, and then go about your day. Keep it in the freezer and use it to reduce swelling and inflammation anytime you get an injury, or microwave it for a few seconds and use it to promote circulation and relieve muscle pain and cramping.

34. This Contoured Cold And Heat Therapy Pack For Your Neck And Shoulders Amethya Cold-Heat Neck and Shoulder Wrap $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Drape this cold and heat therapy wrap over you like a shawl to deliver sore muscle relief to your neck, upper back, and shoulders all at once. Filled with all-natural, non-toxic gel beads, the plush wrap remains flexible after freezing, so it contours to your body and gets right up against tired muscles.

35. A Heat Therapy Wrap Filled With Stress-Reducing Aromatherapy Herbs PhysioNatural Large Microwaveable Neck and Shoulder Wrap $31 | Amazon See On Amazon This heat therapy wrap is the ultimate in muscle and mental relaxation. Falling to the mid-back and wrapping all the way around to cover the pectoral muscles, the wrap is filled with clay beads for superior heat retention, along with a blend of stress-reducing aromatherapy herbs: lavender, lemongrass, chamomile, and peppermint. The removable and machine-washable cover is made with an ultra-soft mink-like fabric that'll feel luxurious next to your skin.

36. These Packing Cubes That Compress Clothes So You Can Fit More Into Your Suitcase OEE Luggage Packing Organizers (6 Pieces) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon These packing cubes prevent wrinkles and compress clothes so you can actually fit more into your suitcase. Each set comes with six cubes: three cubes of different sizes for clothing, one for bras and underwear, one for a pair of shoes, and one for toiletries. They feature zipper closures, handles so that you can easily grab them from your suitcase, and mesh tops for maximum breathability. And they're lightweight, which means you won't be paying any extra luggage fees. Choose from 10 color options.

37. A Travel Adapter So You Can Charge Your USB Devices In Over 150 Different Countries Castries Universal Travel Adapter $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Charge your devices abroad — without melting them — with this universal travel adaptor. The adaptor can be used in over 150 countries — just toggle the sliding buttons on the side to pop out the appropriate AC plug. It's outfitted with four USB ports, which can be used simultaneously, so you can charge your phone, tablet, laptop, and camera before heading out for more sight-seeing.

38. This Funnel For Transferring Liquids That Also Holds Bottles Upside Down So You Get Every Last Drop Smart Funnel $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This funnel is a brilliant two-in-one gadget — and it minimizes waste over time. It facilitates drip-free transfer of liquids between bottles and features an adjustable clamp so that it fits bottle openings of all sizes, and it works as an upside-down bottle holder, so you get every last drop of that dish soap or laundry detergent. You can even leave it on there to keep your upside-down conditioner secure in the shower.