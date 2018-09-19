No matter how many people tell you that Pumpkin Spice Lattes are basic, ignore the naysayers and keep doing your fall-themed thing. From coffees, to deodorant smells, and now to shampoos and conditioners, people can't get enough of the stuff once the weather turns crisp. OGX's Vanilla Chai & Spice Shampoo & Conditioner Duo is a limited-edition hair product that will make your tresses smell like a freshly brewed pumpkin spice latte. You can now be surrounded by the cozy scent all day long — or at least until it's time to hit the shower again.

The hair treatment is meant to borrow notes from a Vanilla Chai, but seeing how you get hints of cinnamon and nutmeg, the autumnal treat can be whatever you want it to be.

A blend of vanilla bean, chai spice, and ginger, it will make you think of crunching leaves, chunky infinity scarves, and suede booties. A limited edition hydrating shampoo and conditioner set, it will lightly hydrate and enhance your hair's shine, which will leave you hair soft, smooth, and swishy. Which is perfect seeing how the air is turning colder, and with that there will be less moisture in the air — and in your hair. You will need that extra TLC to keep your hands from snapping and drying out in the harsh wind.

"Whether you have been naughty or nice to your hair this year, we think you deserve a treat! This limited-edition winter warmer shampoo and conditioner duo will help you survive the party season and hit your winter hair goals," the product description reads. "Rich vanilla bean, invigorating Chai Spice and Ginger notes combine to form a deliciously decadent confection of light hydration to indulge your senses, help revive stressed-out strands, and warm your soul." If you're in full fall mode right now — I'm talking about drinking hot apple ciders, carving jack-o-lanterns, and putting on leather jackets even though it's still 80 degrees outside — then you need this duo set in your shower caddy. It was basically made for people like you.

What more can you ask for from your shampoo? It is also sulfate-free, meaning it will be kind to your tresses, and it's cruelty-free, meaning it was kind to animals. Use them together to make sure the scent really lingers, or just test drive one of the products first to see if you like the scent of cinnamon trailing around you.

You have probably seen OGX in the drugstore aisle at least once, and might have dabbled in some of their other collections. The haircare brand is big on exotic ingredients, intoxicating smells, and sustainable practices, making them an easy budget-brand to support.

"We’ll never ask what you want to “fix” about your hair, because that’s something you should never even think about. We just want to know what you love about it, so we can make you love it even more," their mission statement reads.

If you're in the mood to indulge your PSL obsession this season, then snap up this duo quick.