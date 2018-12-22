On Friday, Gov. John Kasich banned the most common second trimester abortion in Ohio by signing Senate Bill 145 into law. This bill outlaws dilation and evacuation, more commonly referred to as D&E.

In Ohio, roughly 3,000 of the almost 21,000 abortions performed in 2015 used D&E, according to Cleveland.com. The bill classifies performing this kind of abortion as a fourth-degree felony, and may include prison time, according to CNN.

The law does allow for an exception if the life of the person carrying the fetus is at risk, but there are no exceptions for rape or incest, according to CNN. NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio Executive Director Kellie Copeland condemned the bill's passage while also calling Kasich a hypocrite as he previously supported rape and incest exceptions for abortion. "John Kasich's word means nothing. It is clear this is just a political talking point for Kasich and in no way a sincerely held moral conviction," Copeland said in a news release.

Abortion providers and reproductive health advocates condemned the decision by Kasich and the Ohio legislature. Dr. Natalie Hinchcliffe, a family medicine provider in Cleveland and a fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health, called the passage of SB 145 a “direct attack” on patients. “Abortion is one of the safest medical procedures, but bans like these only make abortion more inaccessible than it already is to the women and families of Ohio,” Hinchcliffe said in a press release.

