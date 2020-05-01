Old Navy is a beloved go-to for all affordable shoppers looking for activewear, sweaters, sundresses and Winter coats alike. Whether you’re a designer hound who discovered Old Navy’s perfect leggings for your morning jogs, or a power dresser looking to create an office wardrobe on a budget, you're guaranteed to find something to add to your closet at the mass-market retailer. They’ve perfected their denim, they continue to dominate the activewear game, and they're an endless treasure trove for graphic t-shirt obsessives.

Old Navy introduces a slew of new arrivals on a nearly weekly basis, from vintage cut-offs and sweatshirts to brunch-time dresses and suede espadrilles. Recently, the brand rounded up its weekly best-sellers, exclusively for Bustle’s readers, to kick off your retail therapy jaunt just in time for the weekend. Shop the below 10 best-selling items as fast as you can — they’re the most popular pieces of the week and sure to sell out soon.

And the best part is? Everything retails for under $25. Happy shopping!

Old Navy French-Terry Joggers $25 | Old Navy Comfy joggers for all your working-from-home needs.

Old Navy Distressed Jean Jacket $25 | Old Navy The denim jacket you can top your jeans and sundresses with.

Old Navy Linen-Blend Cami Jumpsuit $22 | Old Navy A one-and-done outfit formula that's vibrant and eye-catching.

Old Navy Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress $10 | Old Navy Style this slip dress with chunky-heeled sandals for day or night wear.

Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Crop Leggings $25 | Old Navy The most affordable performancewear that you'll instantly fall in love with.

Old Navy High-Waist Tie-Belt Soft Pants $25 | Old Navy Embrace that printed-pant trend from the '90s and early-aughts.

Old Navy Relaxed Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt $20 | Old Navy Amp up your sweatshirt game with an ombré look that pops against blue jeans.

Old Navy Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Shorts $25 | Old Navy Linen-blend shorts that you can wear straight through Summer with sneakers or heels.

Old Navy Flutter-Sleeve V-Neck Top $25 | Old Navy This top is the perfect casual cool look for all those Zoom calls that are filling your calendar.