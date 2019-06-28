The Fourth of July isn't simply about celebrating America's birthday, enjoying time off work, firing up the BBQ, or spending all day at the beach. It's also a major shopping weekend, as evidenced by the avalanche of Fourth of July fashion sales. Old Navy's 2019 Fourth of July Sale is massive and everything is on sale up to 60% off. The discount applies to both in-store and online purchases. Some styles are as low as $4, while sizes run from XS to 4X. There is no code required at checkout and most items are priced as marked. You should pay attention to the fine print when shopping since some prints and colors have different costs.

The retailer's official Fourth of July Sale is active now through July 7 so you have until the end of the holiday weekend to stock up on summer basics and beyond. You should totally take a break from your poolside hangs in order to shop this sale because these savings are too good to snooze on.

The Old Navy holiday sale includes tees and tanks for less than $5, as well as dresses for $8 and shorts for $10. You can build an entire summer wardrobe without going broke. You can also nab trendy pieces in multiple colors or dresses for every occasion from casual dates to outdoor weddings. You'll still have enough cash left over to spend on fun activities like a trip to the state fair, a visit to the ice cream parlor, or shopping a yard sale — all while wearing your new Old Navy threads, of course.

Below are 16 things to shop during Old Navy's epic Fourth of July sale. May the fashion "Fourth" be with you.

1. Relaxed Linen Blend Top

A lightweight linen top is a summer essential. At only $4, you can grab two or three in different hues and wear them all the time. The relaxed fit and v-neck design will ensure that you keep and look you cool.

2. High-Neck Jersey Swing Dress

This LBD boasts so many adorable details. The high neck is a hot trend while the swingy shape gives it movement. It's a versatile frock that can be worn with espadrilles, flip flops, or your favorite beat up Chuck Taylors.

3. Mid-Rise Plus-Size Super Skinny Ankle Jeans

Jeans know no season. You can rock this skinny pair with an oversized tunic and flip flops as your go-to summer uniform. You'll break them in through August and then pair them with boots and a hoodie when fall arrives.

4. Mid-Rise Twill Shorts

These cream-colored shorts, which are just $10 and go up to a size 20, are a summer staple. Wear them with a shimmering body lotion for added effect.

5. Slim Denim Cut-Off Bermudas

Denim shorts don't need to be super short or totally tattered to look good. Bermudas are longer and a little more structured. They can be dressed down with vintage tees and kicks or dressed up with mules.

6. EveryWear Graphic Tee

Ringer tees are yet another summer essential. This crimson graphic top is just the pop of color your OOTD and sun-kissed skin need.

7. First-Layer Plus-Size V-Neck Cami

It's hot enough to rock this cami a la carte. You can also stock up on several colors and store them to mix and match with other layers in the fall. At $4, grab as many as you can carry.

8. Slim-Fit High-Neck Tank

The scoop neck style is a classic but the high neck is now having a moment. This bright yellow top is an instant outfit and mood elevator.

9. Textured Scoop-Back Swimsuit

You'll look like you are trying out for a Baywatch reboot in this bathing suit. The scarlet shade will stand out on any beach or in any pool in which you take a dip. It goes up to size XXL and comes in black, too.

10. Classic Polka-Dot Shirt

Workwear is also a part of this massive sale. This polka dot top is an office-ready choice that will look amazing paired with black chinos or a pencil skirt.

11. Ruffled Linen-Blend One-Shoulder Top

An asymmetrical, floral top is a great piece for date night. You can wear it with leggings, skinnies, or jean shorts.

12. French Terry Joggers

After a long day of beach'ing and BBQ'ing, you need to slip into a comfy and cozy pair of sleep pants. These $20 super soft joggers are those pants.

13. Relaxed Zip Hoodie

For those chilly nights by the bonfire or when the air conditioning is turned down to 65, you need a hoodie to provide a dose of warmth. You can grab this one for $25 and wear it deep into November.

14. Ruffle Tiered Romper

A romper looks like a dress but features the comfort of shorts. Old Navy's ruffly version is so cute you will want to live in it all summer long. It also has pockets, which are so convenient.

15. Luxe Love For All Graphic Swing Tank

A t-shirt with a simple but powerful message and a $4 price tag is a "must get." This tank says a lot and will be something you reach for on the hottest days.

16. Slim Fit Americana Stars-Print Tee

If you want to show your patriotic side in a subtle way this Fourth of July, this fitted white tee with red and blue stars and a contrasted neck will do the trick.

Old Navy has lots of other items and styles, from apparel to accessories, on sale. So hop to it and treat yourself to a new wardrobe.