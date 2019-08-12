Holy mother of carbs, this is some exciting news. I'm not sure that I have the words to describe what a seismic, life-changing opportunity this is — but here it goes. Fifty very lucky people are about to embark on a lifetime of deliciousness, thanks to the Olive Garden Lifetime Pasta Pass. That's right — a lifetime of pasta awaits. The company has been dropping hints on their Facebook page that something big was coming, but now we finally know what's in store and it is glorious.

So, you may be familiar with the Olive Garden Never Ending Pasta Pass, which allows you unlimited pasta, sauce, soup or salad, and breadsticks during the Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. This year 24,000 Pasta Passes will be available at $100 each (plus tax) at 2 p.m. EST on Aug. 15 — with the promotion running a full nine weeks, from Sept. 23 to Nov. 24. And that, in itself, is already a gift.

But here's where things get really incredible. This year, 50 lucky people will have the opportunity to upgrade to a Lifetime Pasta Pass. For $500 plus tax, you will get an entire lifetime of unlimited pasta, soup or salad, and breadsticks. That $500 could feed you for the rest of your life — or until you turn into a human breadstick, whichever comes first. You simply opt-in when you buy your Pasta Pass and let them know you'd be interested in the Lifetime Pasta Pass option. The lucky 50 will get an email the next day.

"Olive Garden has always been known for Italian Generosity and making everyone feel like family, which is why we introduced our Pasta Pass five years ago,” Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden, said in a press release. “With the introduction of our new Lifetime Pasta Pass, we’re excited to be a part of our biggest fans’ memories around the table for years to come.”

If a Pasta Pass — for life or for just nine weeks — sounds like a life-changing opportunity, you'll be able to try your shot at buying a pass from 2 p.m. EST on Aug. 15, when they'll be on sale on the Pasta Pass website. You should get there as early as you can, because the online waiting room opens at 1:55 p.m. EST — and the offer will only be available for 30 minutes or until it sells out. You can opt-in for the Lifetime Pasta Pass at the time and the lucky 50 who are chosen will be notified on Aug. 16.

If you don't get your hands on a Pasta Pass, fear not — you'll still be able to order the Never Ending Pasta Bowl during the promotion, which is all the pasta you can handle for $10.99, along with soup or salad and their famous breadsticks. The company has even introduced a new Creamy Roasted Garlic sauce into the lineup, so time to get excited for that.

Olive Garden definitely has some loyal followers — people love the Olive Garden Pasta Pass and are so dedicated to their breadsticks that there is actual Olive Garden fan fiction that exists in this internet and in this world. In fact, people are so in love with their food that Olive Garden breadstick bouquets have even been a Valentine's Day trend — they just can't get enough.

If you are really one of the devoted folks with Olive Garden sauce running through your veins, then this Lifetime Pasta Pass is going to be a total game-changer. The competition is going to be fierce, so good luck — and God's speed.