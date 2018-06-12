On Sunday, June 10, Olympic skier Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter died after a tragic drowning accident the day before, TMZ reported on Monday. According to People, Emeline Grier Miller was Bode's fourth (and youngest) child and his second child with his wife Morgan Miller, a professional beach volleyball player.

The Miller family was at neighbor's party on Saturday, June 9, where Emeline somehow ended up in the pool, according to TMZ's report. An ambulance reportedly arrived to the party and the paramedics performed CPR on site before transporting the baby to the hospital, but sadly, they were not able to resuscitate Emeline. She passed away the next day

ESPN reported that the baby's death is still under investigation. Captain Tony Bommarito of the Orange County Fire Authority told ESPN that the paramedics were called on June 9 right before 6:30 p.m. Bommarito noted, "They had no pulses the whole way." The captain added, "It didn't end well."

On Monday, the Olympic skier posted about his daughter's death with a series of photos and videos on Instagram. In the heartbreaking caption, Bode wrote,

"We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."

Morgan shared the same exact words in an Instagram post of her own on the same day.

Then on Tuesday, Bode shared a photo of himself holding Emeline with the caption:

"Thank you for all the love and support and to our midwives @lindseymeehleis and @courtneykellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time. Links in bio."

Around the same time, Morgan shared a photo of herself with Emeline with the same caption that her husband had in his post.

The link in the Millers' Instagram bios is to a GoFundMe page called Miller Family Support. The description section of the GoFundMe page describes the circumstances of Emeline's passing:

"Over the weekend of June 9th, The Miller family tragically lost their baby Emmy who was 19 months entirely too soon in a tragic drowning accident in the blink of an eye."

The description continues, "As the family navigates through the path of grief and sorrow that no parents should ever have to experience, I would like to call on the community and ask to help take the burden off of the mountainous medical bills that will soon pile in and the memorial service costs. Any amount helps." The fundraising campaign has a goal set at $40,000. (At the time of reporting, just over $5,300 has been raised.)

Before Emeline's tragic passing, the baby of the Miller family was getting ready to be a big sister. On April 1, Morgan confirmed that there is another baby on the way in an Easter Instagram post. She wrote, "Happy Easter. Sending love from the growing Miller Family." The photo itself revealed that they are expecting the newest addition to their family in October 2018.

On May 29, Morgan shared a photo of herself getting an ultrasound while holding baby Emeline and kissing the top of her head. She was wearing a shirt that said, "This is what an awesome sister looks like." Morgan captioned the sweet photo with "Checking out baby with my other baby."

It's a heartbreaking situation for Bode, Morgan, their family, and friends. Hopefully they are given the support and the privacy that they requested at this time.