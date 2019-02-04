Minor spoilers ahead for One Day at a Time Season 3. It's not every day that you find an authentic portrayal of a Latinx family that makes you laugh, cry, and truly relate. But that's Netflix's acclaimed sitcom One Day At a Time, which has its third season premiering on Feb. 8. As the series' showrunner, as well as its frequent writer, producer, and director, Gloria Calderón Kellett has been behind many of the show's most major moments. And she already has some big plans for how One Day at a Time should eventually end.

"For me, this show is about this mother getting these kids ready for the world," says Kellett, speaking over the phone. "This year, Elena's graduating, so that's where that character is, and then it'll be focusing on Alex and making sure he's ready to go out into the world."

One Day at a Time Season 3 finds Elena (Isabella Gomez) as an upperclassmen, studying for the SATs and hoping to go to Yale. But teenage Alex (Marcel Ruiz) isn't far behind, and as Kellett notes, Penelope (Justina Machado) is trying to prepare the two to go out into the world without her for the very first time. Lydia (Rita Moreno), meanwhile, is coming to terms with the fact that her "papito" isn't so little anymore.

"[The show]'s really how these two women have come together — this mother and daughter — to try to prepare their families for what's out there and having conversations that will make it easier for them when they're not surrounded by family all the time," says Kellett. "So that's my end game for the show, to successfully show this woman having done the best job she can with the support of her mother and her landlord — her support group — to put positive kids out into the world that are going to make the world a little bit better."

Netflix on YouTube

Season 3 includes several plotlines about Alex and Elena navigating the difficulties of growing up. In one episode, Alex gets in trouble for smoking weed and lying to his mom, while in another, he struggles with how to properly treat a girl he's interested in dating. Elena, meanwhile, contemplates having sex with her partner, Syd, for the first time and discusses her feelings with Penelope in a powerful episode that Kellett says she loved filming.

"Look, I'm a cis, straight, woman, but for me, that conversation about sex with your parents, that conversation about sex with a partner, felt like something that I had never as a woman seen," she explains. "Just positive, 'Are we doing this for the right reason? Are we mentally prepared for this?' I was so proud of that episode."

Another Season 3 storyline the showrunner is excited to share with viewers is Schneider's (Todd Grinnell) struggle with sobriety; late in the season, the lovable landlord suffers a relapse in his alcoholism. The choice to explore that subject was a way for the writers to "deepen" Schneider, according to Kellett. "[Grinnell] is such a phenomenal actor and he often is our comic relief many times," she says. "I was so excited to be able to show the world his true acting chops and really dig into his story about sobriety."

In lighter news, this season also features some very special guests including Gloria Estefan as Lydia's estranged sister, Mirtha, a casting choice that was a long-time coming since Estesfan sings One Day at a Time's theme song. Then there are Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, who play cousins Estrellita and Pilar, respectively. Kellett, a big fan of the NBC comedy, says she was thrilled to get the duo on board.

"We had become friends with those girls [through] the Fiercely Latina group, where we meet up and we talk about Latinx issues and ways to support one another and lift each other up," explains Kellett. "So we just loved them, and we were kind of joking like, 'We'd love to have you on the show,' and they were like, 'We'd love it, we'd love it!'"

Another actor Kellett would love to eventually feature on the series? Lin-Manuel Miranda. "If Lin-Manuel did the show, it would make all my dreams come true," says the showrunner. While an appearance is sadly unlikely — "he's kind of busy changing the world," Kellett quips — it's not out of the question, since Miranda did show some support when Fumero and Beatriz were announced as guest stars.

Kellett herself has a two-episode arc on the show this season playing Nicole, the new girlfriend of Penelope's ex Victor (James Martinez). Kellett says she originally became a writer because she couldn't find acting roles for herself that weren't Latina stereotypes, so "to be able to be in something that I wrote," she says, "felt like "the completing of the circle."

Playing opposite Machado was a "dream," she continues, adding, "She's unbelievable to watch, but as a scene partner, holy hell. The woman is so gracious and giving and there for you, and just glorious on every level."

And because Nicole is meant to be a doppleganger for Penelope, "people were confused by us all week, they didn't know who was who," Kellett recalls. "It was so hilarious — we feel like sisters in life, people are always like, 'the two of you together are like two peas in a pod.' And so that week we were really two peas in a pod, because we even looked alike. It was really such a blast."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The episodes featuring Kellett are definitely highlights of Season 3, but thankfully, the showrunner says that she still has "storylines for days." In fact, she and co-showrunner Mike Royce have "a very clear vision" for what Season 4 will be, if One Day at a Time gets renewed — which, unfortunately, isn't a sure thing. "I will be speaking to the audience on social media and asking them to support it as much as they can early on so that hopefully the numbers will be enough to have Netflix renew us," says Kellett.

Fingers crossed, because all the sitcom is trying to do, according to Kellett, is "talk about some real stuff and maybe make the world a little better." With its authentic, heartwarming storylines, One Day at a Time absolutely deserves another chance to do just that.