I can't really explain why, but there's nothing quite like going for a shopping day at Target. Maybe it's because of the inviting hues of red everywhere, seeing posters of the company's adorable bull terrier mascot, or simply being able to find and stock up on all of your favorite things. We've found another one that you might just want to add to your shopping list next time you head over to the store (especially if you're in the mood for some delicious sweet treats): Oreo Cookie Sticks & Creme Dip Snack Packs, a Dunkaroos lookalike complete with an Oreo creme dipping container.

At Target, the snacks come in packs of 12 and retail for $4.99. The Handi-Snacks Oreo Sticks 'N Creme are perfect for taking on the go, and you never need to keep them in the fridge — the perfect addition to any quick lunch, if you ask me. It looks like every individual pack comes with about four or five Oreo sticks to go along with the creme topping: equal, if not better, than your average sleeve of Oreo cookies. Dunkaroo-type snacks have basically been around forever (with renditions like rainbow sprinkles, pretzels, and more), but the Oreo version is probably one of the very best releases yet.

If you're already stocked up on Dunkaroos or are in search for another Oreo product, Target still has you covered. You can get your hands on a pretty huge variety of different Oreo treats at the grocery store: including Apple Pie-flavored Oreos. This seems like one that some of us may be initially dubious about, but you can't knock it 'till you try it. The sandwich cookies are made with an apple pie-flavored crème spread between two crisp vanilla cookie wafers. You can get these at Target in one of the classic blue Oreo containers, and they cost about $2.99 per pack. If want these, you better move fast — they're only available for a limited time.

The list doesn't end there: Target also sells Oreo Fudge Covered Cookies (the classic treat dipped in chocolate-y fudge), Lemon Oreo Cookies, Peppermint Bark Oreos, Cherry Cola Oreos (which feature a layer of cherry cola flavor creme with popping candy) Kettlecorn Oreos, Pistachio Crème Oreo Thins, and even Carrot Cake flavored Oreo cookies. Please raise your hand if you didn't know that at least two of these even existed, because wow — Oreo must be releasing new treats everyday.

If you're still in the mood for the most romantic holiday of the year (behind the serious, loving relationship that many of us have with Thanksgiving food, of course), Target even has two varieties of limited edition Valentine's Day-themed Oreos that you can only get around this season. The first, Oreo Love Cookies, feature a sweet little message on the chocolate cooking and on-theme pink icing in the middle. Oreo Valentines Multipack Chocolate Cookies, come in cute packs of two that feature a section where you can address the treats to different people.

If you're at the end of this article and feel your stomach growling for Oreos, head over to Target for the selection of a lifetime.