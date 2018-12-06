‘Tis the season for making cookies, eating cookies, and decorating your whole entire life with cookies. If your cookie of choice is an Oreo (solid choice), hold on to your chocolate chips because a powdered Oreo drink mix exists. In other words, you can literally dunk your Oreo into more Oreo. How incredible and kismet that we all happen to be alive during the same time as liquid Oreos.

The dunkable cookie company has introduced two different types of drink mixes: one to be enjoyed cold (Oreo Drink Mix) and one to enjoy warm (Oreo Hot Chocolate mix). Both mixes are similar to other stir-in chocolate mixes (a la your Ovaltines, your Nesquiks). You also use them similarly: add a scoop or several to a glass of hot or cold milk, stir, revel at the ingenuity of humankind. However, according to Insider, the difference with Oreo’s new mixes lies in the chocolate: both mixes are made with real Oreo cookie crumbles. It’s made! With pieces! Of Oreos!!!

Pair a cup of Oreo Hot Chocolate with a Peppermint Bark Oreo. Mix some Oreo Drink Mix into a cup of milk and make Golden Oreos better (full offense to that lie of an Oreo cookie) by dunking them into the chocolate-y drink. The options are basically limitless and they all involve you putting Oreos into other Oreos.

The Oreo Drink Mix was initially spotted by Instagram foodie @candyhunting at a Midwestern Hy-Vee grocery store. A spokesperson for Kerry Foods, which manufactures the drink mix, told PopSugar the product is currently only available in limited locations. A few of the grocers where you can buy the mix include Food Lion, Hy-Vee, Southeastern Grocers, Albertsons, and Woodman's Markets.

If you don’t happen to live near any of those stores, fear not: both mixes are being sold on Amazon. You can buy an 8-pack of Oreo Hot Chocolate for $9.99, and it will arrive to you well before Christmas. Unfortunately, it looks like the 16 ounce tubs of both the Oreo Drink Mix and Oreo Hot Chocolate are currently unavailable.

However, if you want to get absolutely ~*buckwild*~ you could try the mint version of the hot chocolate. Amazon is selling 8-packs of Mint Oreo Hot Chocolate for $11.98. A mug of that with a dash or several of peppermint schnapps, a sleeve of classic Oreos, and a Netflix Christmas movie queued up sounds like the definition of holiday heaven.

Oreo doesn’t appear to list the mixes on their website. However, if you want to fall into a cookie rabbit hole, I highly recommend perusing the product listing of different types of Oreo. Did you know there are gingerbread Oreos, which are an improvement to the scourge that is the Golden Oreo? What about fruity crisp Oreos? These appear to have a Fruity Pebble-like cereal incorporated into a Golden Oreo. Thus, making them a better Golden Oreo. (Listen, if I wanted a vanilla cookie I’D EAT A NILLA WAFER. Get that nonsense away from my sweet baby Oreo.) There are also king size Winter Oreos, and I don’t know if that means the cookies are huge or the packaging is but either way I am in.

If this new drink mix is any indication, people love their Oreos. Like, “run across a football field naked with an Oreo between their butt cheeks” love. (Yes. That is a real thing that happened. It apparently had nothing to do with hazing either. A bunch of high school football players stuck an Oreo in their butt crack and ran across the field...because they wanted to.)

Basically, you can do whatever you want with your Oreo cookies...but maybe just stick to eating them and/or drinking them in Oreo drink mix form.